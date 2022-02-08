U.S. markets closed

Peet's Coffee Teams up with Swiss Water Decaf in Commitment to Chemical-Free Decaffeination

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • SWSSF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX– SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the company”) is proud to announce that it is now working with Bay Area-based Peet’s Coffee to help meet a steadily growing preference for chemical-free coffee decaffeination processes.

Responding to the growth in decaf and an increase in consumers seeking out transparent, natural options, in January, Peet’s Coffee announced that it had converted all of its decaffeinated bean and K-cup® pods to water process methods. Swiss Water is proud to be among Peet’s selected suppliers.

The Swiss Water® Process has been a brand leader in chemical-free, high-quality decaffeination for the past two decades, with operations headquartered in greater Vancouver, Canada. The company’s proprietary process uses only time, temperature, and an extract made from water and green coffee beans to decaffeinate coffee without the use of added chemicals. This more sustainable process allows coffee to retain its unique flavor characteristics and does not impart foreign residual flavor. In 2021, Swiss Water® opened a new, state-of-the-art facility in Delta, BC, to meet increasing global demand for chemical-free decaf. In the U.S., decaf consumption growth nearly doubled that of regular coffee in 2021, continuing a long-term trend of comparatively stronger or equal growth that was interrupted only in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic.

Founded by Alfred Peet in 1966, Peet’s Coffee has a following around the United States for its high-quality coffees. The company boasts dozens of coffee selections from seasonal single origins to trusted blends, including several decaf and half-caf options.

Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Erin Reed, Director of Marketing
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 604.420.4050
Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com
Website: investor.swisswater.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, but which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.


