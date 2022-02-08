Peet’s Coffee Teams up with Swiss Water Decaf in Commitment to Chemical-Free Decaffeination

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX– SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the company”) is proud to announce that it is now working with Bay Area-based Peet’s Coffee to help meet a steadily growing preference for chemical-free coffee decaffeination processes.



Responding to the growth in decaf and an increase in consumers seeking out transparent, natural options, in January, Peet’s Coffee announced that it had converted all of its decaffeinated bean and K-cup® pods to water process methods. Swiss Water is proud to be among Peet’s selected suppliers.

The Swiss Water® Process has been a brand leader in chemical-free, high-quality decaffeination for the past two decades, with operations headquartered in greater Vancouver, Canada. The company’s proprietary process uses only time, temperature, and an extract made from water and green coffee beans to decaffeinate coffee without the use of added chemicals. This more sustainable process allows coffee to retain its unique flavor characteristics and does not impart foreign residual flavor. In 2021, Swiss Water® opened a new, state-of-the-art facility in Delta, BC, to meet increasing global demand for chemical-free decaf. In the U.S., decaf consumption growth nearly doubled that of regular coffee in 2021, continuing a long-term trend of comparatively stronger or equal growth that was interrupted only in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic.

Founded by Alfred Peet in 1966, Peet’s Coffee has a following around the United States for its high-quality coffees. The company boasts dozens of coffee selections from seasonal single origins to trusted blends, including several decaf and half-caf options.

Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

