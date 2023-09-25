Peet Limited's (ASX:PPC) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Peet's (ASX:PPC) stock is up by 4.8% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Peet's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Peet is:

12% = AU$70m ÷ AU$589m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Peet's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Peet's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Peet's decent 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Peet's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Peet's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Peet Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Peet has a three-year median payout ratio of 56% (which means it retains 44% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Peet has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Peet's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Peet's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

