PEF Advisors Closes $100 Million Affordable Housing Fund

PEF Advisors
·2 min read
PEF Advisors
PEF Advisors

IRVINE, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors), a real estate private equity group focused on preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets, has closed its WNC Preservation Equity Fund 2, L.P. It achieved its target of $100 million and is the second fund of the organization’s equity fund strategy.  

The fund’s objective is to invest in affordable housing apartment communities serving residents making 80% of the area median income (AMI) or less and preserve affordability during the period of ownership. Markets targeted include high cost-burdened communities in the United States with significant barriers to entry and a significant gap between affordable and market rate apartment rents.

To date, the fund has made seven investments including 682 units for a total value of $77 million across five states including California, Washington, Colorado, Maryland and Florida. Of the original six investors in Fund 1, four reinvested in Fund 2 and PEF Advisors attracted another eight investors new to the firm’s private equity strategy for a total of 12 investors in Fund 2.

“We are extremely pleased to reach our target with this Fund after closing out our prototype Fund 1 with $25 million,” said Ann Caruana, president and chief investment officer of PEF Advisors. “The momentum in this space is tremendous and we’re excited to see such strong interest from institutional capital in helping us preserve affordable housing.”

In total, PEF Advisors has acquired 15 properties with 1,677 units worth $226 million in value.

About Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC
Since 2017, Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors) has focused on acquiring and preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets through private equity funding. PEF Advisors is an affiliate of WNC. PEF Advisors has access to WNC’s more than 50 years’ experience in acquiring more than 1,650 properties representing $13.7 billion in affordable housing nationwide, including through tax credit and/or preservation equity strategies.

Media Contact:
IDEA HALL
Angela Fentiman
818.510.1202
angela@idealhall.com


  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June, check out Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 Stocks in June. Jim Cramer, the journalist investor and hugely successful former hedge fund manager, has […]

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Roku stock spikes on rumors of Netflix buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Roku amid speculation of a Netflix acquisition.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Intel Bear Case Coming ‘Even Earlier’ Than Expected. This Analyst Remains Neutral on the Stock.

    Citi analyst Christopher Danely expects Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss second-quarter guidance.

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.

  • Roku Stock Jumps After Report Of Potential Takeover By Netflix

    Reports suggest employee chatter at San Jose-based has been focused on a potential takeover bid from Netflix.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Tesla Needs Batteries. This Buffett-Backed EV Maker Will Supply Them ‘Very Soon.’

    BYD launched its lithium iron phosphate "Blade Batteries" in March 2020 for use in its own cars as well as working on plans to sell them to other auto makers.

  • 8 Big Growth Stocks Are Now Even Cheaper Than 'Value' Stocks

    Looking for a sign of how far the wipeout of S&P 500 growth stocks has gone? Consider this: Some growth stocks are now cheaper than value stocks.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    For example, mature businesses like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are often especially favorable for retirement savings, due to their stable growth and demonstrated ability to prosper over time. Given that it might be necessary to hold shares and wait for years, could a stake in AbbVie be enough to grow your investment into millions? As a leading global pharmaceutical company, AbbVie develops and commercializes drugs, and it owns the rights to a smorgasbord of moneymakers like Humira (the world's best-selling drug), Botox, and more.

  • Facebook Changed Its Name. Now It’s Changing Its Ticker. What It Could Mean for the Stock.

    Changes to ticker symbols have been associated with lower trading volumes in the wake of the change.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Jumping to a 2-Month High. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy GameStop, and 1 to Sell

    It remains one of the most discussed stocks online, and because meme stock prices are often driven by social media chatter rather than business fundamentals, its top-of-mind position with investors makes the stock appealing to many. Below are the three top reasons why I think GameStop can be a buy, and one big red flag for why you ought to sell.

  • Credit Suisse to increase cost cuts in wake of latest profit warning

    CREDIT Suisse issued its third profit warning this year today, blaming volatile markets and caution from clients who are trading less in the wake of the Ukraine war. The scandal torn bank, which employs thousands of people at Canary Wharf in London, has been in something close to crisis for several years. It has been hit by fines for money laundering, was embroiled in the high-profile collapses of Archegos Capital and Greensill, and saw an internal corporate espionage scandal lead to the departure of CEO Tidjane Thiam.