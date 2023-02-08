U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Pegasus Residential Names Julia Watson to Senior Vice President

·2 min read

Watson an Industry Veteran with 20 years of Multifamily Experience

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential, a 2022 National Multifamily House Council's (NMHC) Top 50 Manager, welcomes Julia Watson as Senior Vice President. Watson joins Pegasus with over 20 years of experience in the multifamily industry.

"I am delighted to welcome Julia to our team. Her experience and skills make her a perfect fit at Pegasus. I am confident Julia will help us to achieve our main goals of growing our company and talent to be the best company with the best culture in the industry." Lindy Ware, CEO, says.

Prior to joining Pegasus, Watson served as Senior Vice President of Operations at The Bainbridge Companies. She was responsible for overseeing the company's operations platform of approximately 25,000 units across a wide geographic footprint. Starting her career as a leasing agent in 2002, Julia has held various positions in the property and leadership pathway and has earned the CAM and HCCP designations. She has operated and overseen assets across all classes, including LIHTC, renovation/value-add, repositioning, and ground-up development. Throughout her career, Julia has held leadership positions with nationally recognized industry leaders, such as Alliance Residential and RAM Partners. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she studied Business Management.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party management company with a footprint that spans nine states and 48 metropolitan markets. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Pegasus presently has remote offices in Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh, Orlando and Dallas. Pegasus manages over 40,000 units for more than 40 clients. Aside from their daily management of the communities in their portfolio, Pegasus provides expertise to their clients for acquisitions, new development, and re-development, and they serve as consultants in branding and marketing as well as building and construction services. Pegasus Residential management combines both national and local market knowledge for optimal performance. To learn more about Pegasus, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.

Contact: Devin Harvey 
678-347-2866 
dharvey@pegasusresidential.com 
www.pegasusresidential.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasus-residential-names-julia-watson-to-senior-vice-president-301741515.html

SOURCE Pegasus Residential

