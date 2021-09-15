U.S. markets closed

Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q4 2021 dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)
The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

About Pega
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com
(617) 866-6022

Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems Inc.
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
(617) 866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-fourth-quarter-of-2021-301377858.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

