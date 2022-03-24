U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Pegasystems Receives Multiple Awards Recognizing Technology Innovation and Organizational Excellence

·4 min read
In this article:
IT channel support, digital transformation solutions, creative campaigns, and corporate culture demonstrate excellence in delivering meaningful outcomes for employees and clients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced recent awards for technology innovation and organizational excellence – including recognition for products, learning tools, partner ecosystem, corporate culture, and more. These awards recognize Pega's outstanding leadership, market influence, innovation, and growth that contribute to creating better experiences for employees and clients.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)
The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

Organizational/Culture Awards:

  • Boston Business Journal Top Charitable Contributor: Pega was included in the Boston Business Journal's list of Largest Corporate Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts.

  • Boston Globe Top Places to Work: Pega ranked 12th on The Boston Globe's annual list of largest Top Places to Work 2021. The employee-based survey analyzed survey responses from over 300 organizations in the Boston area, showcasing companies going the extra mile to make workplaces more equitable as well as helping employees connect with one another and their communities during the pandemic.

  • Comparably: Comparably included Pega on its 2021 list of Best Companies for Diversity. Companies are evaluated through employee sentiment ratings against other companies of similar size.

  • CRN Channel Chief and Women of the Channel: CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel Power 100 and 2021 Channel Chiefs recognized Carola Cazenave, vice president of global partner ecosystem, for her leadership in accelerating Pega's partner ecosystem as a strategic asset and her contributions, expertise, and dedication to supporting IT channel success. In addition, the Women of the Channel list also featured six additional Pega employees.

  • MUSE Creative Awards: Pega received Platinum and Gold honors in the 2021 MUSE Creative Awards for brand identity and event branding, highlighting Pega's perception as a modern, engaging, and innovative company.

  • The Australian Business Awards: The 2021 Australian Business Awards recognized Pega as an Employer of Choice for effective recruitment, engagement, and retention.

  • TrustRadius 2021 Tech Cares Award: Pega received the 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius for going above and beyond to support its communities. Companies were nominated based on volunteerism; diversity, equity, and inclusion programs; charitable donations and fundraising; workplace culture; and demonstrable support for environmental sustainability.

Technology/Product Awards:

  • Acquia Engage Awards 2021: Acquia named Pega Academy a Leader of the Pack in its Engage 2021 Awards for setting a new bar for digital experiences in enterprise learning. This award showcases companies setting new precedents for exceptional digital experiences.

  • Best in Biz NA: Pega Process AI, a set of Pega Platform™ capabilities that help organizations optimize their business and customer operations in real time, won Bronze in the Best in Biz Awards for the Most Innovative Product Feature of the Year. Winners are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels from some of the most respected North American national and local publications.

  • BIG Innovation Awards: 2021 BIG Innovation Awards named Pega's Ethical Bias Check, a capability of Pega Customer Decision Hub™ that helps eliminate hidden biases in the AI driving customer engagements, a winner for helping businesses practice responsible AI during customer interactions.

  • TMC Customer Product of the Year Award: TMC's Customer Magazine named Pega's Ethical Bias Check a 2021 customer product of the year. This award recognizes vendors advancing the call center, CRM, and teleservices.

Quotes & Commentary
"These accolades represent Pega's dedication to accelerating digital transformation success through a robust enterprise IT ecosystem and technology solutions that enable clients and employees to be efficient, agile, and more innovative," said Tom Libretto, chief marketing officer, Pegasystems. "We are proud of our employees' accomplishments and dedication to helping clients achieve their business goals by solving problems fast, working meaningfully, and driving an inclusive and equitable culture."

About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Ilena Ryan
Pegasystems Inc.
Ilena.ryan@pega.com
(617) 866-6722
Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-receives-multiple-awards-recognizing-technology-innovation-and-organizational-excellence-301509422.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

