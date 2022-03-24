Pegasystems Receives Multiple Awards Recognizing Technology Innovation and Organizational Excellence

IT channel support, digital transformation solutions, creative campaigns, and corporate culture demonstrate excellence in delivering meaningful outcomes for employees and clients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced recent awards for technology innovation and organizational excellence – including recognition for products, learning tools, partner ecosystem, corporate culture, and more. These awards recognize Pega's outstanding leadership, market influence, innovation, and growth that contribute to creating better experiences for employees and clients.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

Organizational/Culture Awards:

Technology/Product Awards:

Quotes & Commentary

"These accolades represent Pega's dedication to accelerating digital transformation success through a robust enterprise IT ecosystem and technology solutions that enable clients and employees to be efficient, agile, and more innovative," said Tom Libretto, chief marketing officer, Pegasystems. "We are proud of our employees' accomplishments and dedication to helping clients achieve their business goals by solving problems fast, working meaningfully, and driving an inclusive and equitable culture."

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

Ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

