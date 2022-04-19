U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.25
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,405.00
    +92.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,983.75
    +76.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.20
    +8.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.97
    -0.24 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.80
    -8.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    -0.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -0.53 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2290
    +1.2290 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,734.73
    +1,786.95 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.00
    +20.08 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

PEI-Genesis Set up its Japan office to Continuously Strengthen its Footprint in Asia-Pacific Market

·2 min read

TOKYO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis is extremely excited to announce the appointment of Shoko Kuri as the Country Manager, Japan effective February 14th. Shoko-san based in Tokyo is PEI's first employee in Japan. Shoko-san reports to David Lee, Sales Director of North Asia.

Shoko-san has come to the PEI family with close to 20 years in connector sales and marketing experience covering a wide range of customers, applications, channel partners and suppliers in Japan. Her notable appointment prior to joining PEI included 15 years' service as the singular Sales Manager representing Positronic in Japan. In this important role, Shoko will champion PEI's effort to accelerate the expansion of Japanese customer base; grow high-potential OEM customers in targeted industries leveraging PEI's value proposition; be the first-line interface with Japanese customers; and direct PEI's Marketing and product promotion effort in Japan.

Alex Tsui, Vice President & Managing Director APAC said, "The unique business model of PEI has attracted more and more Asian customers. With Shoko-san appointment, the PEI Asia Pacific organization now has direct sales presence in 9 of the 14 major APAC markets, namely, Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. The establishment of the Japanese office has once again fulfilled the promise PEI to improve delivery speed, achieve good inventory management, as well as strengthen the professional service capabilities of the local team."

About PEI-GENESIS

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at PEI-Genesis.

Contact: Eva Lau, eva.lau@peigenesis.com

SOURCE PEI-Genesis, APAC

Recommended Stories

  • Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at what's driving natural gas prices and the movement in corn futures.

  • Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, ETH, LINK, BCH, XMR

    With bitcoin’s price losing ground over the last week, altcoins like ETH, LINK, BCH, and XMR could be worth keeping an eye on.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips—Batteries

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Households cancel 1.5m streaming service subscriptions amid cost of living crisis, report says

    More than 500,000 cancellations attributed to ‘money saving’, with households budgeting for higher energy bills

  • Tesla’s Shanghai workers will sleep in the factory to restart production during strict COVID-19 lockdowns

    Other companies have enacted similar policies to keep manufacturing going under China’s “COVID zero” policy

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • Crude Oil Markets Run Out of Momentum

    Crude oil markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but gave back a little bit of the gains. At this point, it looks like we might get a potential pullback to find support.

  • Bank of America Caps an Underwhelming Bank Earnings Season

    The bank reported a 12% drop in first-quarter profit, after other big U.S. lenders reported earnings declines last week.

  • USA Energy Body Lowers 2022 Brent Oil Price Forecast

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its 2022 Brent spot average price forecast.

  • Natural-gas prices mark another finish at a nearly 14-year high, while oil prices climb

    Natural-gas prices carried on from last week's gains to mark the highest settlement since September2008.

  • Does PNC Have the Best Dividend Among Its Banking Peers?

    With the stock market bumping along in negative territory this year, dividends become even more important to investors. They not only provide income but also boost a stock's total return. Banks are cyclical in that they do well when the economy is strong and people are borrowing and investing.

  • Utilities Plan Huge Electric Grid Upgrades, Adding to Power Bills

    Power companies are preparing to spend the most money in decades to shift to renewable energy and replace aging infrastructure.

  • China’s Top Steeltown Returns to Partial Lockdown, Mass Testing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tangshan, a steelmaking hub about 100 miles from Beijing, has re-enforced Covid-19 lockdowns in some districts just over a week after lifting city-wide curbs.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Ons

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • CEO steers electric truck startup Rivian through supply chain twilight zone

    Rivian Automotive Inc CEO R.J. Scaringe needs to sell a lot more electric vans and pickup trucks to boost a beaten down stock price and fund his ambitious long-term growth plans, but the startup is having trouble buying the parts to build them. Scaringe can't get all the semiconductors Rivian needs to accelerate the assembly lines at its factory in Normal, Illinois. Chip suppliers are skeptical of the young electric vehicle company's capability to hit promised production numbers.

  • Soaring interest rates weigh on big bank mortgage loan growth

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -With soaring interest rates scaring off would-be mortgage borrowers, the outlook for banks' home lending portfolios is gloomy, according to first quarter filings and analysts. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan, rose to 5.13% in the week ended April 8, the highest since November 2018, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). While rate rises can be good for bank profits, the surge in borrowing costs is dampening demand for mortgage originations, according to MBA data and bank executives.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

    Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000. See related article: Cryptos slump over inflation, Shanghai lockdown and war concerns Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an […]