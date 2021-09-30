U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.75
    +16.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,367.00
    +102.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,812.50
    +72.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.70
    +7.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +0.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.30
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8710
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,956.46
    +1,206.56 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.87
    +17.23 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,530.90
    -13.39 (-0.05%)
     

PEI-Genesis to showcase Aerospace and Defense Interconnect Solutions at Seoul ADEX 2021

·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, the global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions, will exhibit its engineered connectors and cables solutions at Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (Seoul ADEX) on October 19th-22nd, 2021, in Seoul, Korea. The biennial air show, first held in 2009, brings together about 400 defense companies from 30 countries and is one of the most renowned air shows in Asia.

PEI-Genesis to showcase Aerospace and Defense Interconnect Solutions at Seoul ADEX 2021
PEI-Genesis to showcase Aerospace and Defense Interconnect Solutions at Seoul ADEX 2021

During the four-day event, PEI-Genesis will showcase its innovative and ruggedized engineered interconnect solutions, exhibit products from leading manufacturers such as MIL-DTL-5015 series, MIL-DTL-26482 series, MIL-DTL-38999 series, D-sub series, Micro-D series, and other connectors of Amphenol, ITT Cannon, ITT Veam, Souriau/Sunbank, Deutsch, Cinch, Conesys, Positronic, and Filconn for aerospace and defense applications.

"With 75 years of industry expertise, PEI-Genesis serves mission-critical markets and applications that support the aviation and aerospace, military, energy, railway mass transportation, medical, industrial, and other industries worldwide. Supported by our worldwide connectors inventory, assembly, and manufacturing capabilities, PEI-Genesis is able to achieve low or no minimum order quantities and 48-hour lead-time," said Alex Tsui, Managing Director, Asia Pacific of PEI-Genesis. "It is the first time PEI-Genesis will participate in the Seoul ADEX, and I think this is a great opportunity for us to interact with the local customers, showcase our value propositions, and a broad range of interconnect solutions."

Visit PEI-Genesis in Seoul Airport, Hall D, Booth D221, Tuesday, October 19 through Friday, October 22, 9:30 to 17:00.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

SOURCE PEI-Genesis

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Silicon Valley Answer to the EV Question Calls for Less Silicon

    (Bloomberg) -- As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSemiconductor companies are urg

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Baselode Annouces a New Uranium Discovery: Drills 16.2 Metres of Elevated Radioactivity in First Drill Program on the Hook Uranium Project

    Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has intersected a wide zone of elevated radioactivity in the first drill program on its Hook Uranium project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureArticle 134 in China’s criminal law

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • Rolls-Royce goes electric, ditching gas: Automotive brand teases first EV, the Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce is poised to ditch gas-powered cars. The ultra-luxury automotive brand teased the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, beginning a pivot away from gas.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop as the Dollar Soars

    U.S. yields remain steady

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Begin Pullback

    The natural gas markets have broken down during the trading session on Wednesday, to break down below the shooting star from the Tuesday session. This begins a necessary pullback.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Western airplane maintenance providers rush to sign Chinese contracts

    Western aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul providers (MROs) signed a flurry of new contracts with Chinese customers and joint-venture partners at the country's biggest air show this week to strengthen their foothold in the lucrative market. The quick rebound in traffic in China's domestic aviation market to pre-COVID levels, coupled with large declines in other parts of the world, has made China even more important to providers trying to minimise pandemic-driven revenue hits. "China is key to the future of aerospace because the centre of gravity of passenger traffic is moving east," Kailash Krishnaswamy, general manager at Spirit AeroSystems China, said on the sidelines of Airshow China in Zhuhai after signing a 10-year repair contract with cargo carrier SF Airlines.

  • Major Colorado-run natural gas pipeline aims to be first carbon-neutral gas transport

    A major Colorado-run pipeline carrying natural gas from the Rockies across the Midwest aims to offer the first carbon-neutral energy transport through a deal struck with a Denver emissions monitoring startup. Leawood, Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy signed a multi-year emissions verification deal with Project Canary covering the 1,679-mile Rockies Express Pipeline, the companies announced Tuesday. The agreement includes having Project Canary monitor in real time all the Rockies Express Pipeline’s 22 compressor stations for methane emissions, which the companies say is a first for an interstate natural gas pipeline.

  • Oil Slips Amid Rising U.S. Crude Supplies and Dollar Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as the dollar surged and after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose for the first time in eight weeks.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureFutures in New York ended the session 0.6% lower after a choppy

  • Oil prices end lower as U.S. crude supplies mark first increase in 8 weeks

    Oil futures end lower on Wednesday in volatile trade, as official government data show that U.S. crude inventories climbed for the first time in eight weeks, but gasoline stockpiles posted a modest climb.

  • Why OPEC+ is likely to keep its plan to boost oil output

    Major oil producers are expected to keep their current oil agreement in place when they meet on Monday, gradually raising production, but analysts say they're likely to see increasing pressure to boost output even more with crude prices at their highest in almost three years and energy shortages in Europe and Asia.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Ford project impact: 'Developers should be buying in Arlington right now'

    "It's going to be a major boon for retail. Developers should be buying in Arlington right now."