Peijia Medical Engages Professor Saibal Kar as Exclusive Consultant

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical Limited (HKEX: 9996) is pleased to announce Saibal Kar MD, FACC, FSCAI, board-certified interventional cardiologist has agreed to become our exclusive consultant in China to advise the research and development of our Mitral Transcatheter Edge to Edge Repair project ("Peijia TEER", or "Project Gemini") and to advise the Company in general.

Dr. Kar is a world leading doctor well-known for his research and achievement in the field of structured heart therapies, particularly in mitral repair space and the winner of several high caliber awards including Man of the Year Award by Centric Health Group. Dr. Kar currently serves as the Director of Structural Heart Disease Interventions and Clinical Research at Los Robles Health System, and Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He is recognized as the leading physician in developing and implementing minimally-invasive techniques in structural heart disease interventions. Dr. Kar has taught and mentored many physicians all around the world, and was instrumental in helping China's transcatheter heart valve repair/replacement development in the past. Dr. Kar receives research grants from and is a consultant to multinational companies, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Gore & Associates, and Abbott Vascular.

"With the exclusive service from Dr. Kar, we are able to better understand the latest development in advanced structural heart interventions, improve Peijia's market-leading innovative products, and accelerate market access of best-in-class minimally invasive technologies," said Dr. Yi Zhang, Peijia's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "By working directly with world-class KOLs like Dr. Kar, our team will have the unique opportunity to be at the forefront of structure heart interventions, which will better position Peijia as a global innovation company." Dr. Kar will also advise Peijia's R&D, Clinical, Business Development, etc.

Peijia Medical was founded in 2012 and its headquarter is based in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. It was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2020. With "Devotion to the Heart, Reverence for Life" as its vision, Peijia Medical always puts life and safety in the first place, striving to maintain human life and health from its years of exploration in technology and its innovative persistence. Peijia Medical's strategic layout can be summarized as the "Innovation-oriented, Simultaneous Treatment of Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases". It is dedicated to the innovation, R&D and production of high-end medical devices for structural heart disease and cerebrovascular interventions--covering aortic valve, mitral valve, tricuspid valve, surgical accessories, and diseases related to hemorrhage, ischemia and pathways in cerebrovascular intervention. It has built a relatively comprehensive array of product and solution portfolios in the field of structural heart disease and cerebrovascular interventions for use throughout China.

