Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pekat Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM14m ÷ (RM178m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Pekat Group Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.9% generated by the Construction industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Pekat Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Pekat Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Pekat Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 31% five years ago. However it looks like Pekat Group Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Pekat Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 23% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Pekat Group Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Pekat Group Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 11% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Pekat Group Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Pekat Group Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

