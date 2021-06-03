Peloton discounts digital memberships for students, military and first responders
Peloton is cutting the price of its digital memberships for students, healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, military and military families. The service usually costs $12.99 per month, and offers access to the company’s entire workout library including live classes, but doesn't require specialized Peloton hardware.
The steepest discount is for students, who can subscribe for $6.99 per month, and can keep that price so long as they verify they're still a student each year. Healthcare workers, teachers and first responders can subscribe for $9.99 per month, again, with annual verification required. Military and military families pay "$9.99 for life," with no ongoing verification required. A 30-day trial is available before you commit to a subscription.
