Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN) most popular amongst retail investors who own 30%, insiders hold 28%

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 4 shareholders own 54% of the company

28% of Pelikan International Corporation Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 30% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 28% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Pelikan International Corporation Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pelikan International Corporation Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pelikan International Corporation Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 26%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 9.1% of the stock. Hooi Loo, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Pelikan International Corporation Berhad. Insiders own RM143m worth of shares in the RM519m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in Pelikan International Corporation Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 15%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

