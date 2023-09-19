Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PELIKAN) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PELIKAN) stock is up by a considerable 6.5% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad is:

12% = RM72m ÷ RM595m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Pelikan International Corporation Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.4%. This probably laid the ground for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's significant 57% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.1%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Pelikan International Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Pelikan International Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

