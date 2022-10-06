U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.96 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.29 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.02
    +0.57 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1170
    -0.0152 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0300
    +0.4200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,923.69
    -124.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Pella Corporation Grants $55,000 to Educational Programs Across the Country Providing Pathways to Modern Manufacturing Careers

·2 min read

Company highlights importance of manufacturing careers on National Manufacturing Day, Oct. 7

PELLA, Iowa, Oct. 6, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- As manufacturers seek to fill four million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs over the next decade, Pella Corporation is working with educational programs across the country to encourage younger generations to explore career options in manufacturing. The company is providing $55,000 in grants to school programs that provide pathways to careers in modern manufacturing.

"This isn't just another day on the job for us," says Jeff Schick, vice president of manufacturing at Pella. "Throughout the month we are celebrating the tremendous contributes of our manufacturing and production team members and reaching out to the next generation of talent to show them what a career in this field is really all about."

Held annually on the first Friday in October with events that continue through the month, Manufacturing Day (MFG Day), is organized by The Manufacturing Institute. Pella, a leading window and door manufacturer, relies on the expertise of individuals who work in manufacturing to keep the production lines maintained and operating smoothly. The company currently employs nearly 10,000 people, 70 percent of whom work in manufacturing across Pella's 18 manufacturing facilities.

"Today's manufacturing jobs are high-paying opportunities that offer a career working with cutting-edge technologies like automation and robotics. Manufacturing is a career with a fantastic trajectory for people to consider with great benefits, growth opportunities and job security – most often without a four-year degree requirement," said Schick.

Pella Corporation will be providing educational grants, hosting facility tours for high school students and meeting with students in classrooms throughout the month to highlight the rewards of a career in manufacturing.

About Pella Corporation
Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 people with 18 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com.

Pella team members Vonda Allee tapes glass stops to Pella Architect sliding patio doors at the manufacturing plant in Pella, Iowa. Allee has worked at Pella for 18 years.
Pella team members Vonda Allee tapes glass stops to Pella Architect sliding patio doors at the manufacturing plant in Pella, Iowa. Allee has worked at Pella for 18 years.
Pella Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Pella Corporation)
Pella Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Pella Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pella-corporation-grants-55-000-to-educational-programs-across-the-country-providing-pathways-to-modern-manufacturing-careers-301643230.html

SOURCE Pella Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Oil price forecasts predict $110 per barrel amid OPEC+ production cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at how oil markets are performing amid news that OPEC+ is cutting its production.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Ripple slams SEC’s opposition to brief motions in XRP lawsuit

    Ripple Labs has spoken against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s opposition to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple, in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit […]

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Tw

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Twitter Trial Against Musk Is Halted to Allow Deal to Close

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge halted the court case against Elon Musk over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter Inc., giving the parties until 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 to complete the deal. Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueStocks Slide With Anxiety Running

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Russia may build alumina plant to cut costly dependence on China

    Russia is considering building a plant to make alumina, used in aluminium production, to reduce its reliance on imports from China, which has risen since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a document seen by Reuters showed. One of the world's largest aluminium producers, Russia secures 65% of its need for the intermediate product alumina through imports, mostly from China, a draft of the plan for development of Russia's metals industry until 2030 said. Russia's increased dependence on China's alumina has driven up the production costs of aluminium and follows disruption of supplies from Ukraine and Australia since Feb. 24, when Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

  • A Closer Look at Kellogg's Transition

    The largest breakfast cereal, snack and convenience food company is breaking up

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • EU wants to know if Microsoft will block rivals after Activision deal

    EU antitrust regulators are asking games developers whether Microsoft will be incentivised to block rivals' access to "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard's best-selling games, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. EU antitrust regulators are due to make a preliminary decision by Nov. 8 on whether to clear Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision. The EU competition enforcer also asked if Activision's trove of user data would give the U.S. software giant a competitive advantage in the development, publishing and distribution of computer and console games, the EU document shows.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top REITs for October 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • Explainer-Why are U.S. fuel prices rising again? Will they keep going up?

    U.S. gasoline prices have been rising again, and many worry that costs at the pump will go up further after OPEC and its allies said Wednesday the group known as OPEC+ would cut its production target. U.S. gasoline prices skyrocketed early this year due to high demand and tight global refining supplies, but they began to fall after peaking in June. Now, the national average is up 20 cents from its mid-September lows of $3.67 a gallon, largely driven by gains in the Midwest and West Coast, according to the American Automobile Association.