Pelosi Looks Beyond Probing Trump to Set Democrats' 2020 Agenda

(Bloomberg) -- With the House speaker’s gavel now in hand, Nancy Pelosi has a chance to sketch out a vision of how Democrats would govern if voters award them control of Congress and the White House in 2020.

Addressing the House chamber on Thursday, Pelosi ticked off an agenda that was a ready-made campaign platform: mitigating income inequality, tackling the “existential threat” of climate change, protecting young undocumented immigrants, gun control and cracking down on lobbying in Washington.

Not mentioned was the biggest single motivator for many of the voters who returned Democrats to control of the House: Taking on President Donald Trump.

“These two years — we’ve got to get some stuff done, but this is an audition,” Connecticut Democrat Jim Himes said Thursday. “So we need to show the American people that we can hold this president’s feet to the fire, but we also need to show that we can accomplish things to address the concerns that people have around the kitchen table.”

Pelosi will have to steer her agenda through a diverse and restive group of Democratic lawmakers that includes including younger members and progressives such as New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who are unwilling to defer to tradition and seniority. It also includes Democrats in more conservative districts who refused to back Pelosi for speaker.

Cutting Deals

The speaker will also have to try to cut deals with the other side. Achieving results will require cooperation from Republicans and from the often mercurial Trump, even as Democrat-run House committees begin what is sure to be a series of investigations into his business dealings and administration.

“It will be a balancing act because we have a president that is so erratic and also so self-centered,” said Representative Judy Chu of California. “How do you deal with that? How do you deal with the Senate, which is still controlled by Republicans?"

The tricky calculation will be knowing when to team up with Trump and when to confront him.

"The biggest challenge is doing two things at once. One is actually getting things done to help working families. That will definitely mean working with some Republicans, working with the president, and sharing credit with him potentially on certain major accomplishments," said Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois. "The other challenge is holding the administration accountable and performing our constitutional duty of oversight," while doing it carefully, he said.

"We don’t want to engage in Benghazi-style investigations," he said.

Confronting Trump

Pelosi has succeeded in keeping something of a lid on discussion of impeaching Trump as polls show voters are wary of Democrats going down that path, even as a faction of her party is eager to press the case.

"It becomes harder and harder to make the case that this president hasn’t committed impeachable offenses," said Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat and rising star on the left. She added that Democrats need to persuade the American public of that before pursuing it. "Impeachment requires a two-thirds majority" in the Senate to remove a president, she said. "We have to have Republicans with us."

Incoming House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings of Maryland said Democrats will be "cautious" about the issue of impeachment but "the more information comes out, the more certainly our constituents want us to do something."

Legislating Over Investigating

Many newly elected Democrats have conveyed to party leaders that they prefer to focus more on legislation than investigations of Trump over the next two years. The new class includes 31 Democrats in districts the president won in 2016, said Representative Cheri Bustos, the newly elected chair of the party’s House campaign arm.

“Our plan with this freshman class is that we are going to own these districts, we are not going to rent them for the next two years,” the Illinois Democrat said in an interview.

Democrats are united around goals like bolstering health care markets, lowering drug prices, making college more affordable and improving U.S. infrastructure. But the "Better Deal" blueprint offered by Pelosi before the 2018 election is deliberately light on specifics because achieving party consensus on policy will be difficult. An early division emerged this week when some progressive members opposed the House rules package over a fiscally restrictive provision sought by centrist Democrats.

