How Peloton dramatically changed my life

Something happened to me when I crossed the line from mid-30s into, well, that “backside” of the millennial age bracket that many people for years told me is when things would start to suck a bit (I ignored them all). Mostly, that sucking — per the wisdoms of the older folks in my life — would pertain to the slow degradation of mind and body.

Depressing, but facts of life I suppose. Luckily for me though, I discovered the fountain of youth.

Yes, it does exist. It comes in the form of a sleek $2,700 at-home stationary exercise bike with a giant Android-powered touchscreen monitor attached that live-streams a gazillion (actually 950 a month, according to Peloton’s S-1 filing) workout classes each month. There is an app that will kick your ass (thank you, bootcamp class) on Monday and serve you up a mental re-centering by Sunday (thank you, meditation class).

The Peloton bike changes the game. Bottom line. More

Peloton Interactive — or simply Peloton more informally — is that shepherd of the fountain of youth. And shortly, you will be able to invest in the fountain of youth that brought me back to an energetic 21-year-old except stronger, fitter and a hell of a lot smarter. My story is similar to many others in the “Peloton Family.”

Laugh if you must now. But it’s all so true.

Here’s the deal on Peloton

Peloton has generally been crapped on by countless venture capitalists and financial commentators for years. Founded by veteran tech exec John Foley in 2014 after he was having trouble getting in workouts amidst his growing family, Peloton had trouble raising capital for close to three years among the VC crowd.

This cohort of usually fit individuals toting around $15 green juice drinks after a $75 spin class in San Francisco somehow was unable to be convinced on Peloton’s addressable market. Bizarre. An argument could be made that the VCs also didn’t fully understand the business model: Is Peloton a hardware company like one selling free weights to New York Sports Club (low margin) or a software provider similar to Netflix (NFLX) (high margin).

Note: Peloton went on to raise millions by influential VC firms TCV, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Tiger Global Management and GGV Capital and was last valued at more than $4.1 billion. So some number crunchers have grasped the model (finally).

Financial pundits, on the other hand, have railed against Peloton’s infamous spin bike as nothing more than a wonderful place to hang dirty underwear on. Or that the bike is too expensive (note: according to Peloton’s S-1 filing, its fastest sales growth is coming from those under the age of 35 earning less than $75,000 a year... so much for that argument, said pundits) and will never catch on in the mass way that brings consistent profits to Peloton and a richer public market valuation.

All these claims boarder on ludicrous. Although I must admit to agreeing with some of them while watching Peloton climb toward its public market listing over the past year.

Then, four weeks ago on a whim I decided to pull the trigger on a Peloton bike after exhaustive research into consumer feedback. Sure the bike’s price point froze me for a little while. But the reviews playing up the health benefits ultimately won me over.

And three weeks following installation by two friendly young people clad in Peloton gear and who rode off in a nice van with the corporate name on it, I can say there are zero regrets on the purchase. If anything, I regret listening to the Peloton haters out there for so long and not buying one sooner.

Here are some of my early observations:

Addiction ensues: I’m fully addicted to the Peloton experience. The extremely energetic instructors are first rate, the classes kick your ass and there is this bizarre feeling that while in class you are being transported to another land (maybe it’s the nicely crafted playlists and inspirational sayings by the instructors, I am unsure at this point). That feeling of a true escape is great when navigating high pressure situations at work each day.

