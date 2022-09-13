U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.33 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.83 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.52 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.66
    +0.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.10
    -5.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.21 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0153 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1487
    -0.0194 (-1.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9240
    +2.1240 (+1.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,239.56
    -2,105.52 (-9.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.53 (+0.25%)
     

Peloton is expanding its rental program nationwide a day after two of its cofounders stepped down

Sarah Jackson
·2 min read
Peloton is expanding its rental program nationwide a day after two of its cofounders stepped down

  • Peloton announced Tuesday it's expanding its bike rental program nationwide.

  • Customers can rent the Peloton Bike and get access to classes for $89 per month plus a $150 set-up fee.

  • The expansion comes a day after Peloton cofounders John Foley, who was formerly CEO, and Hisao Kushi stepped down.

Peloton is making its bike rental program available nationwide.

The company announced Tuesday that it's expanding the offering, which hit several test markets earlier this year.

Renting the Peloton Bike will cost customers $89 per month, along with a one-time fee of $150 to set it up. For the Peloton Bike+, the cost is $119 per month plus the $150 one-time set-up fee. Riders can cancel their rental at any time with free returns.

Renters who decide they want to keep their bikes can buy them, with the price depending on how long they've had the bike. After one year of renting, the Peloton Bike would cost $895, and the Bike+ would be $1,595. Those who buy their bikes after renting will then pay $44 per month for an all-access membership.

Either new or refurbished bikes may be provided as rentals, with the company noting that secondhand bikes may have "minor cosmetic damage" but are "thoroughly inspected, repaired, and tested to ensure they pass our quality inspection."

The program represents Peloton's effort to revitalize its struggling business by attracting new customers with a cheaper, lower-commitment option.

News of the expansion comes a day after Peloton announced John Foley, its former CEO and one of the company's cofounders, has stepped down as executive chairman. Another cofounder, Hisao Kushi, also stepped down Monday.

Peloton has faced a number of challenges in the last year. In January, the company paused production of bikes and treadmills after seeing a "significant reduction" in demand. A month later, Peloton scrapped plans to build its own $400 million factory in Ohio. At the same time, Foley stepped down as CEO and was replaced by Barry McCarthy. The company slashed 2,800 jobs in February and cut another 800 in August.

Are you a Peloton employee with a story to share? Email this reporter from a non-work device at sjackson@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton's connected Bike rentals are now available across 48 states

    The news comes just as two co-founders leave the company.

  • Lockdowns spark love of cycling in Beijing

    STORY: The pandemic and its lockdowns have sparked new passion for a Chinese classic: the bicycle.Though the city-dwellers that have taken it up as a hobby in the last year are splashing out on premium sets of wheels.Social media and e-commerce platforms say sales of bicycles are booming. Wang Yiou is a PR employee with RE, a biking lifestyle company - she says her own love of cycling has changed the way she looks at Beijing. "I can discover many hidden corners in the city, places that I normally wouldn't realise are there. Even for some routes that I’ve been on for three or four times, I can still be surprised by little discoveries each time I ride past. That is why I love riding in the city,"Cyclists like Wang are snapping up bikes from brands like Brompton, Giant and Specialized...... the market is estimated to be worth around 16.5 million dollars by 2026.Zhou Changching is in a cycling club with Wang... and says the sense of camaraderie people build up from sharing a common interest is key to the bicycle boom."It was really quick and sudden - I’ve seen a growing number of people riding on the streets this year, and now, I have many more friends too. There’s no gap among people who cycle. Everyone is with a different bike and we are all riding towards the same direction, so it’s very easy to become friends and chit chat. We often talk about each other's bikes, so it's very interesting and I really enjoy it." China has had a long love affair with cycling and was coined the ‘kingdom of bicycles’.But they fell out of fashion when a growing middle class turned to cars.cyclists all together: Zhou says he got into biking to get fit... and to hit the open road after lockdowns.This new wave of cycling hobbyists will pay more than eighteen hundred dollars for an inner-city high end foldable bike made by companies such as Brompton. E-commerce platform JD.com last month said that road bike sales had more than doubled from June to August compared with the same time last year -while cycling gear sales had jumped by a hundred and sixty percent.

  • ‘Too many close calls’: why some US cyclists quit riding bikes on streets

    Readers spoke of giving up biking for various reasons – but the main concern for the overwhelming majority was road safety

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • Not So Great Expectations: The Risk to Dimming Views on Earnings

    Let's take a sober look at what's likely for the rest of the year and what it means for investors.

  • Investment Giant KKR Puts Portion of Private Equity Fund on Avalanche Blockchain

    American investment firm KKR has made its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund available on the Avalanche blockchain.

  • Institutional Investors Are 'Looking for Yield': FalconX CEO

    While institutional investors are being cautious in the short term, FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda says investors are "not stopping their work with digital assets." In fact, "they're looking for yield" with the upcoming Ethereum Merge.

  • Hispanic American Business Congress – Bringing people and companies together around the world

    — The organization, founded 17 years ago in Spain, is consolidating its presence in the United States by connecting Hispanic companies and investors throughout the Americas and the Caribbean. —

  • Fiduciary vs. Financial Advisor: Which Do You Actually Need?

    When you’re looking for someone to guide you through the world of personal finance, there is a lot of jargon you have to work through. Financial advisors and fiduciaries are just two of the titles you’re likely to come across, … Continue reading → The post Fiduciary vs. Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • KBR's Winning Spree Continues, Gets AFHE Maintenance Contract

    The contract entails KBR's support of DLA combining digital technology and domain knowledge for the AFHE sites.

  • Oracle Stock Rises. Sales Topped Guidance but Profits Missed.

    Revenue edged out guidance, but profits fell short of the company’s target, largely due to the strength of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies. For the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, Oracle (ticker: ORCL) posted revenue of $11.4 billion, up 18%, or up 23% when adjusted for currency.

  • Globus Medical (GMED) Gains Market Share, Cost Woes Stay

    Globus Medical (GMED) U.S. sales increase, driven by competitive rep conversions and robotic pull-through.

  • J&J reaches $205 million settlement in Australian pelvic mesh class action

    Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has reached a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women, the law firm said on Monday. The settlement, which Shine Lawyers said was the largest settlement in a product-liability class action in Australian history, follows multiple court proceedings involving more than 11,000 claimants, the pharmaceutical giant, and its subsidiary Ethicon.

  • Oracle Sends Mixed Technical Signals Ahead of Earnings

    The charts of the computer technology giant have improved of late but the indicators could be stronger.

  • ETF Fund Flows For September 12, 2022

    Here are the daily ETF fund flows for September 12, 2022.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? 'Top China EV Pick' Eyes New Buy Point As Models, Markets Ramp Up

    The Chinese EV startup sees deliveries recovering. Here's what NIO earnings and chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Oil dips nearly 1%, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices ended nearly 1% lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. The consumer price index gained 0.1% last month after being unchanged in July, the U.S. Labor Department said. Fed officials are set to meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, with inflation way above the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

  • Is Taylor Morrison A More Appealing Housing Stock Than Meritage Homes?

    Let's see if Meritage Homes (MTH) or Taylor Morrison (TMHC) is a better housing stock.

  • Fast-paced Momentum Stock Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) Is Still Trading at a Bargain

    If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.