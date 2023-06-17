Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 11% loss over the past year

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Peloton Interactive's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 11 shareholders own 52% of the company

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 75% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors would appreciate the 4.0% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 11%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Peloton Interactive.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Peloton Interactive?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Peloton Interactive already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Peloton Interactive's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Peloton Interactive is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 52% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Peloton Interactive

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$173m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Peloton Interactive. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 6.2%, private equity firms could influence the Peloton Interactive board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Peloton Interactive better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Peloton Interactive is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

