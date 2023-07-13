Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) three-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock soars 23% this past week

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last week. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. To wit, the share price sky-dived 85% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

While the stock has risen 23% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Peloton Interactive isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Peloton Interactive saw its revenue grow by 15% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it seems unlikely the 23% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Peloton Interactive is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Peloton Interactive shareholders have received a TSR of 14%. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 18%. The silver lining is that the recent rise is far preferable to the annual loss of 23% that shareholders have suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Peloton Interactive better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Peloton Interactive (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

