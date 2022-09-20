U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Peloton’s rower arrives in December, priced at $3,200

Brian Heater
·2 min read

The Peloton Row hasn’t been a particularly well-kept secret over the last couple of years. After long-standing rumors, the connected fitness firm teased the rowing machine in a member’s video back in May. Today it's finally back with some firm details on the latest major addition to its home fitness offerings.

The Row goes up for preorder in the U.S. starting today, priced at $3,200. Not included in that price is the $44 monthly All-Access Membership. It’s not necessary for using the rower, but classes and content have always been Peloton’s thing. That said, if you’re already paying for All-Access, you can add the Row to your account for no additional fee.

Image Credits: Peloton

Rowing has been growing in popularity in recent years, thanks to its promise of a full-body workout with less potential stress on the body than running. Companies like CityRow, Hydrow and Aviron have already done a fine job bringing the machines into the 21st century with additional content offerings. It’s no surprise, of course, that Peloton wanted in on that action, though ongoing struggles with finances and manufacturing have likely contributed to a much later launch than originally expected. Some good news here, though: If you preorder the machine now, you should receive it in time for the holidays.

The new system features a 23-inch screen that swivels up to 45-degrees for watching a variety of pre-recoded content from new instructors (live classes won’t arrive until early next year). The rower's cable uses electronically controlled resistance for a more consistent workout, while the display will offer real-time feedback for improving the user’s form. The system itself can fold for compact stowage and can be hung on an included wall anchor.

Image Credits: Peloton

“It has always been our goal to offer convenient and engaging workouts wherever, whenever. We’ve continuously challenged ourselves to create new, differentiated products and experiences for our Members and Peloton Row is the latest example,” co-founder and CTO Tom Cortese says in a release. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done to enter the rowing category. Peloton Row will introduce more people to this incredibly efficient and effective discipline and keep them motivated no matter where they are on their fitness journey.”

The Rower joins a lineup of hardware that includes the Bike/Bike+, Tread and set-top Guide. Preorders are available through the Peloton site. No word on when it will be available through Amazon.

