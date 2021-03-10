U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Peloton Sessions let you schedule smaller classes with friends

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Peloton has witnessed a massive uplift during the pandemic as homebound fitness enthusiasts jumped on its bikes and treadmills for their daily exercise fix. Along the way, it has had to address delivery delays, pushed out a cheaper tread and kept the software updates coming. Its latest addition is a fully-fledged version of the fleeting Sessions feature it launched in beta late last year to get you working out with a smaller pool of members. Compared to a cluttered leaderboard of thousands, the bijou live cycling or running classes aim to offer a more refined, intimate experience and could push you to be more physical.

While the beta was built around on-demand classes that refreshed every five minutes, you can now also schedule Sessions from within the Peloton iOS app, including rides and runs that last upwards of 20 minutes. Just pick a class, choose a date and time, and invite friends to join by sharing links to your Session via your fave messaging app or email. Five minutes before your class starts, a notification will pop up on your bike or tread allowing you to join alongside your pals. 

Though it was only around for a couple of weeks, the social option must have been a hit as Peloton is bringing it back for good. Notably, if none of your friends have a Peloton bike or tread, you can still attend the smaller, on-demand Sessions and maybe make some buddies for your own future classes. 

When it first landed, a lot of people wrote off Peloton as a fad for a dedicated, and affluent, fitness fanbase. Having shrugged off that image, with help from the pandemic, it's interesting to see it returning to its roots by giving members the ability to create their own smaller groups, or cults.

