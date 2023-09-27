Peloton stock soars on content partnership with Lululemon

Peloton (PTON) and Lululemon (LULU) have entered a five-year partnership that will make the at-home exercise brand the exclusive digital fitness content provider for Lululemon.

Lululemon will become the primary athletic apparel provider for Peloton while some Peloton instructors will be Lululemon Ambassadors. Additionally, Peloton will begin selling co-branded merchandise with Lululemon on Oct. 11.

Lululemon also announced it intends to discontinue selling the Lululemon Studio Mirror before the end of the year and also discontinue its digital app-only membership tier on November 1. The company will continue to provide ongoing service and support for Mirror devices.

The Studio Mirror, which was initially aimed to rival Peloton in the at-home fitness market, largely flopped for Luluemon. The company wrote off a $442.7 million post-tax impairment charge in the fourth quarter of this year related to the Mirror business.

Peloton shares soared nearly 30% in after-hours trading following the news while Lululemon stock was little changed.

The partnership comes at a crucial time for Peloton, which has struggled to grow revenue following a surge in interest at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August, the stock fell more than 20% in a single day after the company said it saw a slowdown in subscriber growth and the cost of its bike seat recall "substantially exceeded" its expectations.

“By bringing together the best in fitness content with the best in athletic apparel, we’ll give our communities one-of-a-kind experiences and special content that will inspire them to achieve their goals,” said Dion Camp Sanders, Chief Emerging Business Officer at Peloton, in a news release Wednesday.

FILE - A Peloton bike sits on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisco. Peloton managed to beat sales expectations during its fiscal fourth quarter, but the exercise equipment maker reported a bigger loss than anticipated partly due to recall costs and a shift in consumer spending. Shares plunged more than 27% before the market open on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

