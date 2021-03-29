U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.06
    -4.48 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.92
    +57.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,057.33
    -81.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,172.99
    -48.49 (-2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.46
    +0.49 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.70
    -21.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7030
    +0.0430 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8010
    +0.1710 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,901.31
    +1,453.71 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.19
    +52.04 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

Peloton is adding Verzuz battle playlists

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Verzuz, the livestreaming battle series that Triller bought this month, is coming to Peloton. Peloton Verzuz will feature the music of two artists during fitness classes. The first of those takes place at 7PM ET on Monday with songs from Brandy and Monica, who faced off in the most infamous Verzuz battle to date.

Keeping in with the spirit of Verzuz, Peloton is adding a little friendly competition to the mix. Using Peloton's tag system, you'll be able to decide whether you're on team #VerzuzBrandy or #VerzuzMonica to determine which artist has the superior music catalog. Other matchups between Brandy and Monica will take place on March 31st and April 1st.

You won't be cycling or hitting the treadmill to live rap battles, however. This is more about bringing artists' music to Peloton workouts — all subscribers will have access to Verzuz playlists. Peloton previously teamed up with Beyoncé to stream the megastar's music on the platform.

Recommended Stories

  • PAX East is canceled, online event planned for July

    Another year, another PAX cancelation. But organizers are "cautiously optimistic" about in-person events later this year.

  • SolarWinds hack reportedly accessed emails for key DHS officials

    SolarWinds hackers reportedly compromised the email of Homeland Security officials, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

  • Otterbox’s new accessories are aimed at kids and their iPads

    OtterBox finally has a line of rugged iPad accessories for kids.

  • Visa will allow some transactions to be settled with cryptocurrency

    Support for the USDC stablecoin will streamline crypto-based payments.

  • Uber adds all-electric vehicles to its list of ride options in London

    Uber users in central London can request an all-electric vehicle instead of a regular ICE or hybrid car.

  • TC Early Stage will dive deep on how to fundraise for your startup

    Despite the fact that capital is abundant and dozens of startups get funding every day, the process of raising institutional capital is anything but simple. From getting an investor's attention to nailing your virtual pitch meeting to the legal aspects of your term sheet, there is plenty to navigate. Marlon Nichols is an expert in early-stage investments, having invested in countless successful ventures such as Gimlet Media, MongoDB, Thrive Market, PlayVS, Fair, Wonderschool and Finesse.

  • RH Sees Composite Rating Climb To Near-Perfect 98

    Coronavirus recovery play RH continues to outperform the market. And on Monday, the luxury home furnishings chain's IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jumped to a near-perfect 98, out of 99, up from 92 the day before.

  • Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular patients at home

    A Stanford study has determined that the Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular disease patients when they're at home — it's about as good as a clinic.

  • EA will return to golf games with a new PGA Tour title

    EA is reviving its PGA Tour golf game series with a 'next-gen' title in development.

  • Cyberpunk 2077’s massive 1.2 patch is finally here

    The update is available to download on PC and consoles today, with the Stadia release to follow later this week.

  • US cuts trade ties to Myanmar, risking internet outages

    The U.S. government has cut trade ties to Myanmar, two months after the country's military staged a coup overthrowing the country's president and also its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and killed at least 200 protesters resulting from its offensive. In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the trade suspension would be "effective immediately" and will remain in place "until the return of a democratically elected government." "The United States supports the people of Burma in their efforts to restore a democratically elected government, which has been the foundation of Burma’s economic growth and reform," said Tai.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: SCAN Group and Health Plan CEO Sachin Jain

    In this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, SCAN Group and Health Plan CEO Dr. Sachin Jain sat down with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the changing landscape of the healthcare industry, including developments in telemedicine and increasing the relationship between doctor and patient, as well as how to address the inequality issues that exist in healthcare.

  • Biden Team Boosts Effort to Shield Power Grid From Hackers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is escalating efforts to safeguard the U.S. power grid from hackers, developing a plan to better coordinate with industry to counter threats and respond to cyber attacks, according to people familiar with the matter.Top administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger, briefed top utility industry executives on the efforts in a March 16 meeting, said the people, who requested anonymity because the session was private.The plan, which could prompt widespread changes in standards and cyber defense strategies, is set to be issued within weeks. U.S. officials hope to create plans for other critical industries but are starting with the electrical sector because of its importance to the economy and recent activities targeting the grid by foreign hackers, one person said.“The administration is committed to improving cyber vulnerabilities in the core services Americans rely on as a top cybersecurity priority,” Neuberger said on Monday. “We designed this initiative -- focused on the electricity utilities -- to achieve that. And, as with every element of our cybersecurity strategy, we’re doing it in partnership with the private sector.”The high-level meeting indicated the seriousness of the initiative, which is meant to knit together the full force of the government, in alignment with the private sector, to confront increasingly aggressive actions by U.S. adversaries to target the electrical grid.Those acts include inserting malicious software that could be activated to disrupt electricity generation or distribution in the U.S. Russia is among the adversaries that have already launched such operations, including a sprawling attack in 2017. But other countries are targeting the grid, including North Korea and Iran, one person familiar with the government’s assessment said.The issue has gained renewed attention in the wake of a highly sophisticated attack that compromised popular software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. The hack, which affected as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers, has underscored concerns about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure amid persistent cyber threats.The administration plans to produce a so-called operational technology action plan that will begin with the power industry and expand to other critical sectors such as natural gas distribution, chemical refining and municipal water systems, said one person briefed on the plan. Operational technology, also known as OT, includes the specialized controls used to run the nation’s nuclear plants, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure.Power industry advances in cybersecurity make the sector a good place to start as officials beef up protections for the nation’s critical infrastructure, another person said.A National Security Council spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment.The federal government and utilities have a long history of coordination on cybersecurity, with power companies required to report not just successful breaches of their control systems but attempted intrusions. The sector is a chief target of U.S. foes, with security analysts and utility executives warning of a barrage of constant attempts on the systems.Companies, however, have long complained that the government hasn’t spoken with one voice about how to address vulnerabilities, and that its recommendations haven’t always been synchronized -- concerns that were raised in this month’s meeting. The National Commission on Grid Resilience last year said the industry still needs more information on threats.President Joe Biden intends to put the full weight of the government into the effort, with agencies including the State and Energy departments along with the National Security Agency enlisted to harden defenses and respond to breaches. On Sunday, Biden said he was “close” to naming someone to serve as national cyber director, a position created by Congress to coordinate the government’s efforts to combat and retaliate for hacks.The administration’s plan will include efforts to get greater visibility on private sector risks, and to clarify the role of key agencies, including the Homeland Security and Energy departments. The administration also wants to better plot responses to incidents -- including who’s involved and what resources are deployed after a company is compromised.Although similar blueprints have been developed in the past, the involvement of top administration officials and their holistic approach is new, according to one person familiar with the matter.A chief concern is deciding the shape of collective defense and response efforts. Administration officials at the March 16 meeting made clear they were seeking to enhance coordination, communication, reporting and response between the industry and government.The virtual session was the first broad meeting between top Biden administration officials and executives in the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, a group designed to further industry-government coordination on protecting the grid.The electric power sector values its close working relationship with partners in government, said Scott Aaronson, vice president for security and preparedness at the Edison Electric Institute that represents investor-owned electric companies.“We appreciate that this administration already is coordinating with grid operators to protect critical energy infrastructure,” Aaronson said in an emailed statement. “Protecting and defending critical infrastructure is a shared responsibility that requires engagement and expertise from asset owners and government partners.”(Updates with comment from Anne Neuberger in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo narrows price range ahead of London market debut

    Food delivery group Deliveroo has narrowed the price range on its initial public offering, ensuring its order books were fully covered for what will be London's biggest IPO in a decade. The London-based company, founded by boss William Shu in 2013, could be valued at up to 7.85 billion pounds ($10.85 billion) in its stock market debut on March 31. The listing is set to be London's biggest IPO since Glencore in May 2011 and also the biggest tech float on the London Stock Exchange, dwarfing The Hut Group last year.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Asia’s Markets Hold Firm Against Stress-Test of Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Monday, another test for Asian markets successfully negotiated.For a second straight week, the region’s traders faced a potential drag from weekend news. And they pulled through the equity block-trade drama with little sign of panic, just as they had weathered a plunge in the Turkish lira the week before.Asia’s Monday mornings have long been a source of concern for traders because of the potentially toxic mix of negative surprises and thin trading conditions. The resilience may demonstrate some success in regulators’ efforts to crisis-proof the global financial system. Yet, the increasing frequency of market tremors may also show that risks are starting to build.“Even though the futures are down this evening, they’re still way up from where they were midday on Friday,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. in the U.S., said early in the Asian trading day. “So the reaction so far is quite muted. However, there is a record amount of leverage in the system and a lot of crowded trades out there. Therefore, if more of that leverage needs to be unwound, things could get a bit ugly.”Shares in Nomura Holdings Inc. did plunge 16% Monday, as some of the world’s biggest banks tallied their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management. That followed an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades, which rattled investors Friday.But the MSCI Asia Pacific Index of stocks eked out a gain of 0.2%, and currency markets likewise proved resilient for much of the Asian trading session.And after that show of strength, there may be some who are watching for bargains.“Any time you have a liquidation it will lead to an overall phenomenal buying opportunity,” said Kay Van-Petersen, global market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore. “The question is, just when is that the case.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Equities: A Lack of Stats Leaves COVID-19 and Geopolitics in Focus

    It’s a quiet day on the economic calendar, with no major stats for the markets to consider. That leaves COVID-19 news and geopolitics in focus.

  • Dow, S&P 500 struggle for direction, tech shares lower on reports of massive margin on investment fund

    U.S. stocks are showing weakness Monday midday following reports that a large investment fund was forced to sell massive holdings in stocks that some fear could ripple through the broader market.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.