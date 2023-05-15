U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.75
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,358.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,462.00
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.10
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.37
    +0.26 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,019.30
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5080
    +0.0450 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    17.12
    +0.09 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2528
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9490
    -0.1160 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,207.37
    +425.77 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    599.31
    -0.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,777.70
    +23.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,806.77
    +180.43 (+0.61%)
     

Peltz Adds to Disney Stake Following Share Sale in First Quarter

Christopher Palmeri
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nelson Peltz, the activist investor who launched and then abandoned a proxy fight earlier this year at Walt Disney Co., has recently added to his stake in the company, according to a person familiar with his holdings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Trian Partners, Peltz’s company, started the year with 9.4 million Disney shares, before cutting its stake by 34% by the end of March. Trian has since purchased roughly 500,000 more shares, giving it a total of 6.4 million, said the person, who asked not to be identified disclosing nonpublic information.

Disney shares rose 15% in the first quarter. But the stock fell last week after the company reported a loss of subscribers to its flagship Disney+ streaming service.

Peltz halted his campaign for a Disney board seat in February after newly returned Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger announced a $5.5 billion cost-cutting initiative and a plan to restore the company’s dividend.

“Disney committed to strategic and operating improvements that generally aligned with the initiatives we had previously discussed with the company,” Trian said in a statement Monday. “We believe these initiatives can create value and are monitoring management’s execution closely.”

Third Point LLC, another investment firm that has been active in Disney, exited its 950,000-share stake in the company, according to a filing Monday. Third Point declined to comment.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.