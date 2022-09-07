U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.00
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,554.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,251.00
    -12.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,826.80
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    +0.32 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1516
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2100
    +0.4720 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,351.57
    +489.77 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.52
    +22.81 (+5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares September 2022 Common Share Dividend

·3 min read
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares September 2022 Common Share Dividend (CNW Group/Pembina Pipeline Corporation)
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares September 2022 Common Share Dividend (CNW Group/Pembina Pipeline Corporation)

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for September 2022 of $0.2175 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. As previously announced, Pembina's Board of Directors approved a $0.0075 per common share increase to its monthly common share dividend rate to $0.2175 in connection with the closing of the Pembina Gas Infrastructure transaction. The common share dividends are designated "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the September 2022 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1655 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.7611. The actual U.S. dollar dividend will depend on the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate on the payment date and will be subject to applicable withholding taxes.

Confirmation of Record and Payment Date Policy

Pembina pays cash dividends on its common shares in Canadian dollars on a monthly basis to shareholders of record on the 25th day of each month (except for the December record date, which is December 31st), if, as and when determined by the Board of Directors. Should the record date fall on a weekend or a statutory holiday, the effective record date will be the previous business day. The dividend payment date is the 15th day of the month following the record date. Should the payment date fall on a weekend or on a statutory holiday, the business day prior to the weekend or statutory holiday becomes the payment date.

About Pembina

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and a growing export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable infrastructure solutions which connect producers and consumers of energy across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit pembina.com.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:

  • Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;

  • Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;

  • Employees say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and inclusive work culture; and

  • Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation, that are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "continue", "anticipate", "schedule", "will", "expects", "estimate", "potential", "planned", "future", "outlook", "strategy", "protect", "trend", "commit", "maintain", "focus", "ongoing", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to: future dividends which may be declared on Pembina's common shares; the timing and the amount of such dividend payments; and the expected tax treatment thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Pembina has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release regarding, among other things: the success of Pembina's operations and growth projects; prevailing commodity prices, margins, volumes and exchange rates; that Pembina's future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects; future operating costs; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations; maintenance of operating margins; and the availability of coverage under Pembina's insurance policies (including in respect of Pembina's business interruption insurance policy).

Although Pembina believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions; Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain certain assets; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Pembina or one or more of its affiliates has entered into in respect of its business; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities; the ability of Pembina to acquire or develop the necessary infrastructure in respect of future development projects; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and worldwide; risks relating to the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; changes in credit ratings; counterparty credit risk; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally; and certain other risks and uncertainties detailed in Pembina's management's discussion and analysis and annual information form, each for the year ended December 31, 2021, and from time to time in Pembina's public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com.

This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pembina-pipeline-corporation-declares-september-2022-common-share-dividend-301619834.html

SOURCE Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c3870.html

Recommended Stories

  • Can Crescent Point (CPG) Climb 66% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 66.3% upside potential for Crescent Point (CPG). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Here's Why Endeavour Group (ASX:EDV) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • What time is the Apple event?

    Apple is holding perhaps its biggest event of the year, revealing the iPhone 14, new Watches and more with the event announced for 7 September, at 10am local pacific time. Apple has now confirmed when exactly the reveal will take place. The release dates will not be revealed until later, but there is plenty of information to make a good guess about when the new iPhones will be released.

  • Medtronic to appear at September investor conferences

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today confirmed its participation in the following September 2022 investor conferences:

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • GameStop jumps despite second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down second-quarter earnings for GameStop, plus news that the retailer is partnering with crypto platform FTX.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Popped Today

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) spiked today after new analyst coverage recommended investors buy the stock. ChargePoint shares were trading up 8.5% as of 2 p.m. ET. Just a week after a JPMorgan Chase analyst assigned a $20 price target on ChargePoint stock, another analyst sees even more upside.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads afternoon rally, oil plunges to seven-month low

    U.S. stocks charged forward Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week long sell-off across equity markets.

  • 12 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

  • Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Asana, Inc. (ASAN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.82% and 5.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Great Panther Mining Provides Corporate Update

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports a corporate update following the announcement on September 6, 2022, regarding the filing of a notice of intention to seek creditor protection (the "NOI").

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices