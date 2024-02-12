Pemex Bonds Fall After Moody’s Downgrade Underscores Debt Angst

(Bloomberg) -- Bonds of Petroleos Mexicanos declined on Monday after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the firm’s credit score further into junk territory, saying the state oil company would be near default without support from the Mexican government.

Pemex’s notes due in 2030 fell as much as 2.9 cents on the dollar to 84.6 cents, according to Trace data compiled by Bloomberg. The extra yield investors demand to hold Pemex’s debt due in about six years over the Mexican sovereign widened more than 60 basis points to 4.93 percentage points.

The downgrade “brings focus back to the poor fundamentals,” Morgan Stanley strategist Simon Waever wrote in note. “Following strong recent performance, especially versus the sovereign, spreads are likely to retrace a bit.”

Waever said he’d wait for spreads to widen above 500 basis points versus the sovereign credit before recommending the resumption of long positions.

Investors expect President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration to help Pemex meet the $11 billion of debt coming due this year, but the government is yet to present a long-term plan for reducing the company’s heavy debt burden.

The possibility of weakening government support led Moody’s to lower Pemex’s corporate debt by two notches to B3 from B1 and maintain its negative outlook, according to a statement Friday. Another measure that considers government dependence, which Moody’s calls the Baseline Credit Assessment, was cut to ca from caa3, indicating the company would be highly likely to default without backing from the state.

Moody’s went on to say it expects free cash flow and credit metrics to worsen in the next three years, while the ratings assessor also sees potential for a distressed debt exchange.

