Pemex Works to Strengthen System After Cyber Attack Attempts

(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos moved to bolster its computer systems after an attempted cyber attack over the weekend.

Some employees were told not to access the company’s computer system Monday after it was unexpectedly shut down over the weekend, according to people familiar with the situation. The system was restored by the afternoon and a spokeswoman said operations were normal.

The state oil company said in a statement late Monday that it was subjected to cyberattacks Nov. 10 that affected less than 5% of personal computing devices. Pemex’s system was apparently attacked by Ryuk ransomware, malicious software designed to extort money, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Workers at PMI, Pemex’s trading arm, received internal messages advising them not to start their computers or connect to the Wi-Fi on their phones after the system was shut at noon on Sunday, according to emails seen by Bloomberg.

While PMI’s system was operating again by Monday afternoon, emails from Pemex were being treated with caution and workers were advised not to use some Pemex services such as Pemex Movil, according to one email. Workers were cautioned that the company was running anti-virus programs that could slow down applications.

Pemex didn’t immediately respond to a request confirming the authenticity of the emails.

Disruptive technologies have been a double-edged sword in the global oil industry. As oil companies seek to improve efficiency and worker safety by increasingly digitizing their operations, they face unprecedented security risks through ever-more sophisticated cyber attacks.

