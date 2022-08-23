Pen Needles Market to Reach$1.7 Billion by 2027. Surging Self-injection Pens becoming the first choice of biopharmaceutical companies - Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

The global pen needles market would realize an absolute growth of over 43% during 2022-2027.

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, pen needles market will grow at a CAGR of over $1 billion during the forecast period. One of the major drivers for the adoption of biosimilars is that it lowers the cost barriers to patient access to these treatments and fills in other gaps in patient training. Such factors are expected to propel the adoption of pen needles in the market.



Pen Needles Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $1.7 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $1.2Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.09% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product Type, Length, Therapy, and Distribution Channel MARKET SEGMENTS Europe, North America, Latin America, APAC, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, US, North America, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Surge in Demand for Self-Injectable Devices

Self-injectable devices are used for the subcutaneous administration of biopharmaceuticals, which is one of the growing segments of drug delivery devices. Factors such as the surge in the number of biological drugs that cannot be administered orally, and the high prevalence of diabetes will drive the demand for self-injectable devices even further in the future.

Many biopharma companies are looking for solutions that enable rapid drug development, smooth conduct of clinical trials, and fast device development to commercialize their combination products. Self-injection applications effectively minimize the costs associated with managing and treating a broad spectrum of diseases. Theself-injection pens are increasingly the first choice for new, subcutaneously administered pharmaceutical agents. These biopharmaceutical products are being developed through industry innovations and new pharma companies. Self-injection solutions can also significantly improve the quality of care from the patient's perspective, therefore, boosting the growth of the market.

Story continues

Key Insights

The treatments are shifting to patient centric from the healthcare settings. This is majorly increasing the usage of self-injectors in the biosimilars segment, Technological advancements in top-selling pen needles focus on improving the traditional pen needles portfolio. The needle-stick injuries and non-adherence to the therapies are the major phenomenon where the manufacturers try to minimize and deliver the mediations safely to the patients.

In 2021, the insulin pen needles segment accounted for the largest share of 81.20%. The global prevalence of diabetes is high, which is expected to increase in the coming years due to unhealthy diets and lifestyle changes. The demand for medication in coming years will surge, majorly in emerging economies, as there is constant increase in the patient population.

The standard pen needles segment accounted for a revenue share of 71.72% in 2021. Safety pen needles (SPNs) have been found to minimize the risk of exposure to bloodborne infections associated with needle-stick injury without any related adverse events.

In 2021, the retail segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.96%. However, there is a huge increase in demand for the online channels in the future, especially in the developed and developing countries.

Emergence of E-commerce as Preferred Distribution Channel

E-commerce has emerged as a major distribution channel for the global pen needles market due to the surge in the adoption of several online channels by several players to provide pen needles to customers. Convenient prescription ordering, easy buying procedures, privacy and confidentiality, and suitable reimbursement policies are a few benefits of e-commerce channels for vendors in the market.

Consumers have started opting for e-commerce platforms to procure pen needles and insulin pens in recent years due to constraints associated with time. Also, limited inventories in offline pharmacies and the surge in the use of smartphones by consumers to procure pen needles have enabled competitors to expand the reach of their products. Online reviews, the availability of numerous brands, and the use of product information to compare product features and quality have enabled consumers to choose pen needles based on their requirements.

Key Vendors

BD

B. Braun Melsungen

Novo Nordisk

Owen Mumford

Ypsomed



Other Prominent Vendors

AdvaCare Pharma

Allison Medical

ARKRAY

GlucoRx

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

HTL-STREFA

IGAKU NEEDLES

Iyon Medical

Links Medical Products

MedExel

Medivena

Montméd

Narang Medical

Nipro Europe Group Companies

Promisemed Medical Devices

SHANGHAI BERPU MEDICAL

Simple Diagnostics

Terumo Europe

Trividia Health

UltiMed

Van Heek Medical

VOGT MEDICAL

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

Length

Short Length

Long Length

Therapy

Insulin

Non-Insulin

Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

Geography

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia







Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707



