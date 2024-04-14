Penalty for not filing by Tax Day

(KRON) – Have you filed your taxes yet? Monday is Tax Day, which is the official deadline for individuals to file their taxes.

If taxes are not filed without an extension, the taxpayer will be fined a penalty. Here is how the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) calculates the penalty:

5 percent penalty of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that a tax return is late

More than 60 days late payment is $485

If both a failure to file and a failure to pay penalty are applied in the same month, the file penalty is reduced by the amount of the failure penalty for that month, then a combined penalty of 5% for each month or part of a month that your return was late

After 5 months if an individual still hasn’t paid, the failure to file penalty will max out. However, the failure to pay penalty will continue until the tax is paid

Inflation is still climbing sharply in these U.S. cities

The Internal Revenue Service calculates the failure to pay penalty based on how long the taxpayer’s overdue taxes remain unpaid, according to the agency. Unpaid tax is calculated by the total tax required to be shown on a taxpayer’s return minus amounts paid through withholding, estimated tax payments and allowed refundable credits. The government agency stated on its website that the failure to pay penalty will not exceed 25 percent of your unpaid taxes.

According to the IRS, a person can file an automatic six-month extension of time to file. However, the time extension to file is not an extension of time to pay, and payment for owed taxes is due to avoid possible penalties. Individuals seeking an extension are required to apply, which is called the Form 4868.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.