Pence says NAFTA renegotiation will be a 'win win win'

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday he was confident a renegotiation of the NAFTA trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada will be a "win win win."

Speaking to business leaders in Santiago, Pence added it was important for Chile to comply with the intellectual property rights section of its free trade agreement with the United States and that he had urged President Michelle Bachelet to make TV piracy a criminal offense.

