Pence Wealth Management Announces Laila Pence Included In Barron's List Of Country's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors

·5 min read

Ms. Pence makes list for tenth consecutive year, recognized as top-rated independent advisor in Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pence Wealth Management ("the firm,") a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and leading independent wealth manager, announced today that Laila Pence, the firm's President and Co-Founder, was named a top financial advisor in the nation by Barron's.

The publication ranked her 32nd on its list of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors in the country, a jump of 14 spots from last year. It was the 10th consecutive year Ms. Pence has appeared on this prestigious list. Notably, she was the top-rated advisor in Orange County.

Ms. Pence said, "While I am truly grateful to be named to Barron's' list, everyone on the Pence Wealth Management team has earned this recognition due to their tireless work and unwavering commitment to delivering the best client experience possible. Our clients are the lifeblood of our business, and I am eternally grateful that they continue to place their trust in us as we collectively strive every day to help them address their financial needs and goals."

This honor is the latest in a long line of recognitions for Ms. Pence. She has been included in every Top 1,200 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors list since Barron's began releasing them and entered the publication's Hall of Fame in 2019. Earlier this year, Forbes named her a top female advisor in the United States and the No. 1 advisor in Southern California.

Barron's rankings are based on data provided by around 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

About Pence Wealth Management
Based in Newport Beach, CA, Pence Wealth Management (PWM), an independent wealth management firm with approximately $2 billion in total client assets (consisting of $1.7 billion in advisory assets and $300 million in brokerage assets), delivers comprehensive financial guidance to high-net-worth individuals and families through sophisticated and highly integrated planning and investing strategies. Our team of professionals with Ph.D., CFP®, and CPM® designations has experience in retirement, financial planning, estate planning, investments and insurance.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Pence Wealth Management ("PWM") is a sophisticated financial services practice within LPL Financial, LLC ("LPL Financial") comprised of multiple financial professionals that provide a series of services including personal investment advisory, third party managed advisory and brokerage services. Pence Wealth Management, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the State of California to provide financial planning services. The financial professionals affiliated with PWM are registered with and offer securities and investment advisory services through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment adviser.

Laila Pence is a registered representative with and Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Financial planning services offered through Pence Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. Barron's Magazine, Pence Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

[1] Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors (2009-2021), Top 100 independent Financial Advisors (2012-2021), Top 1200 Financial Advisors State by State (2014-2021) is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn't an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment-picking abilities.

[2] The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

[3] The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

**As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

Media Contacts:
Michael Dugan
Haven Tower Group LLC
424 317 4852
mdugan@haventower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pence-wealth-management-announces-laila-pence-included-in-barrons-list-of-countrys-top-100-independent-financial-advisors-301384462.html

SOURCE Pence Wealth Management

