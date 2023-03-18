U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,686.23
    +2,694.00 (+10.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Pencil sharpeners market size to grow by USD 227.73 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by the growth of global education sector - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pencil sharpeners market size is estimated to grow by USD 227.73 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growth of the global education sector, product innovation by vendors, and growing demand for sustainable consumer stationery products. The number of recognized educational institutions and student enrollments in academic institutions has increased in the last few years. Governments in countries such as India, China, and the US are investing in infrastructural development in the education sector to increase the number of educational institutions. The steady rise in the number of educational institutions has increased the demand for stationery products, such as pencil sharpeners. All these factors are driving the growth of the global pencil sharpeners market. To understand more about the pencil sharpeners market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pencil Sharpeners Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pencil Sharpeners Market

Pencil Sharpeners Market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including ACCO Brands Corp., Acme United Corp., Baumgartens, Deli Group Co. Ltd, Evergreen Art Supply, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, FACTIS S.A., Fun Express LLC, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Maped, Newell Brands Inc., Officemate LLC, SDI Group, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Product (Manual sharpeners, Electric sharpeners, Battery sharpeners, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Pencil Sharpeners Market - Major Challenges

  • Increasing use of laptops in educational institutions

  • Emergence of virtual education

  • Advancements in product offerings

The increasing access to wireless technologies and the convenience offered by mobile devices has increased the use of laptops in the educational sector. The use of laptops has increased the convenience of taking notes, collaborating with other students, and organizing assignments and assessments. Many schools are investing in virtual technologies to allow students to learn at their convenience. This has further increased the adoption of laptops among students, which has reduced the demand for stationery products, such as pencil sharpeners.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Pencil Sharpeners Market - Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The number of schools and student enrollments has increased significantly over recent years in the region. In addition, the region has a highly organized retail channel for stationery supplies. The growing demand for stationery products in the US and Canada has encouraged many vendors to focus on establishing a strong offline and online presence. All these factors are fostering the growth of the pencil sharpeners market in North America.

Global Pencil Sharpeners Market - Vendor Insights

The global pencil sharpeners market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. Vendors compete on factors such as brand, price, innovation, and quality. They are investing significantly in building the infrastructure suitable for manufacturing pencil sharpeners and emphasizing on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including –

  • ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers pencil sharpeners under its Swingline brand.

  • Baumgartens - The company offers pencil sharpeners such as single-hole pencil sharpeners and two holes metal pencil sharpeners.

  • Deli Group Co. Ltd - The company offers pencil sharpeners such as Deli E0524 and Deli E0525.

  • Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft - The company offers pencil sharpeners such as Castell 9000 and Grip 2001.

The pencil sharpeners market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this pencil sharpeners market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the pencil sharpeners market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the pencil sharpeners market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the pencil sharpeners market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pencil sharpeners market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The writing instruments market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027, and size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,424.32 million. The market is segmented by application (students, working professionals, and institutions), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The school stationery supplies market size is expected to increase by USD 10.8 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.11%. The market is segmented by product (paper products, computer and daily use, and writing instruments) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Pencil Sharpeners Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 227.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.39

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ACCO Brands Corp., Acme United Corp., Baumgartens, Deli Group Co. Ltd, Evergreen Art Supply, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, FACTIS S.A., Fun Express LLC, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Maped, Newell Brands Inc., Officemate LLC, SDI Group, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG, and Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Manual sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electric sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Battery sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

  • 10.4 Baumgartens

  • 10.5 Deli Group Co. Ltd

  • 10.6 Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.7 Fun Express LLC

  • 10.8 Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 10.10 Officemate LLC

  • 10.11 STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pencil Sharpeners Market
Global Pencil Sharpeners Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pencil-sharpeners-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-227-73-million-from-2021-to-2026-growth-driven-by-the-growth-of-global-education-sector---technavio-301774286.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Tumble. Worst Case Could Be $40 a Barrel.

    Aside from OPEC and any U.S. decision to refill the strategic petroleum reserve, the path of oil prices may depend on the banking turmoil.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rejects call for silence on hot-button issues

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Friday urged shareholders to reject proposals that it avoid discussing hot-button social and political issues, and competing proposals that it disclose more about its climate change and diversity efforts. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also urged the rejection for a second straight year of a shareholder proposal that Buffett, 92, let someone else be chairman, while remaining chief executive. Berkshire's recommendations were disclosed in its annual proxy filing, ahead of its May 6 annual meeting.

  • Meta ‘hoarded us like Pokemon cards’: Former staffer reveals she had to ‘fight for work’ at company

    "It puts you in the position where it's really difficult to get another job," ex-employee Brit Levy said. "It's a tradeoff and it sounds great, but it's going to really screw up people's careers."

  • Surging Chinese Oil Demand Pushes Shipping Costs Sharply Higher

    China is on an oil-supertanker hiring spree, a sign energy demand has sped up after the world’s second-largest economy limped out of its Covid-19 lockdowns. Traders carry crude to China, the world’s biggest oil importer, in Eiffel Tower-size tankers called Very Large Crude Carriers that each lug two million barrels of oil. The cost of chartering the most coveted type of these tankers, featuring modern exhaust systems, has shot up to nearly $100,000 a day, ship brokers say.

  • Dutch Bros Is Running Out of Caffeine

    The charts of drive-through coffee chain Dutch Bros are looking weak. Traders are running out of caffeine and the indicators are looking weak. Let's check. In the daily bar chart of BROS, below, I can see a weak chart picture.

  • Befriending my former boss Larry Ellison led to founding my multibillion-dollar business, says NetSuite founder

    Here's Evan Goldberg's advice for young workers on getting friendly with management.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and The Bank of New York Mellon

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and The Bank of New York Mellon are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Can I Lose a Vested Pension?

    Once a pension has vested, you should be entitled to keep those funds, even if you're fired. However, you aren't always entitled to all the money in your pension fund. In some cases, you might lose some, or even all, … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose a Vested Pension? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Faces Stiff Competition in China. America Is Next.

    The Chinese EV market is oversupplied. It's giving investors a chance to see what will happen to Tesla in the U.S. when more EV capacity comes online.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Headed to Prison

    Wells Fargo's former head of retail banking agrees to plead guilty to a criminal charge of obstructing a bank examination.

  • YouTube Influencers Slapped With $1 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting FTX

    The lawsuit alleges that several social media influencers solicited the sale of unregistered securities in promoting FTX.

  • Schwab Customers Added $16.5 Billion in Tumultuous Week for Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. said customers added a net $16.5 billion to its funds in the past five trading days amid a turbulent week for US banks. Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineUBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpThose “strong inflows” re

  • As US importers liquidate and destroy unsold goods, ports eye shipping turnaround

    The leader of the busiest U.S. seaport on Friday said February's cargo volume hit the lowest level since the start of the pandemic as inflation and economic upheaval hurt demand, and signaled that activity may not pick up until the second half of this year. He and other ocean shipping experts say a turnaround won't come until retailers and other cargo owners clear clogged U.S. warehouses to make room for new shipments. Executives at Walmart, the largest U.S. importer of containerized goods, say they have made progress clearing unsold goods.

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Plan (Beyond Big Boarding Changes)

    Basically, Southwest Airlines' private issues went public when it stranded tens of thousands of passengers. "This was just an unprecedented storm for everybody -- for all airlines," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "The storm had an impact, but we had impacts beyond the storm that obviously impacted Southwest very differently."

  • Target and Walmart Make a Major Pricing Decision

    Both retailers have embraced a strategy that should drive shoppers to both brands, maybe at the expense of Kroger and other grocery chains.

  • Google won't pay remaining parental or medical leave for laid-off employees

    Laid-off Google employees want the company to honor the rest of their parental and medical leaves.

  • US Shale Drillers Are Ready to Weather Any Downturn, Kimmeridge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale explorers are well prepared to manage a potential credit crisis after piling up cash and paying down most of their debt, according to private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management Co.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineUBS, Credit Suisse

  • Buffett Sees Occidental Buying Window as Crude Slump Hits Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s weaker share price — dragged down by crude oil’s latest rout — is giving Warren Buffett another chance to expand his stake.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosThe billionaire

  • 3 Midstream Energy Stocks to Gain Despite Prevailing Uncertainty

    Amid heightened volatility, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and MPLX (MPLX).

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Down 17.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    Marathon Oil (MRO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.