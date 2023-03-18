Pencil sharpeners market size to grow by USD 227.73 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by the growth of global education sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pencil sharpeners market size is estimated to grow by USD 227.73 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growth of the global education sector, product innovation by vendors, and growing demand for sustainable consumer stationery products. The number of recognized educational institutions and student enrollments in academic institutions has increased in the last few years. Governments in countries such as India, China, and the US are investing in infrastructural development in the education sector to increase the number of educational institutions. The steady rise in the number of educational institutions has increased the demand for stationery products, such as pencil sharpeners. All these factors are driving the growth of the global pencil sharpeners market. To understand more about the pencil sharpeners market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pencil Sharpeners Market

Pencil Sharpeners Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including ACCO Brands Corp., Acme United Corp., Baumgartens, Deli Group Co. Ltd, Evergreen Art Supply, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, FACTIS S.A., Fun Express LLC, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Maped, Newell Brands Inc., Officemate LLC, SDI Group, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Manual sharpeners, Electric sharpeners, Battery sharpeners, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Pencil Sharpeners Market - Major Challenges

Increasing use of laptops in educational institutions

Emergence of virtual education

Advancements in product offerings

The increasing access to wireless technologies and the convenience offered by mobile devices has increased the use of laptops in the educational sector. The use of laptops has increased the convenience of taking notes, collaborating with other students, and organizing assignments and assessments. Many schools are investing in virtual technologies to allow students to learn at their convenience. This has further increased the adoption of laptops among students, which has reduced the demand for stationery products, such as pencil sharpeners.

Pencil Sharpeners Market - Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The number of schools and student enrollments has increased significantly over recent years in the region. In addition, the region has a highly organized retail channel for stationery supplies. The growing demand for stationery products in the US and Canada has encouraged many vendors to focus on establishing a strong offline and online presence. All these factors are fostering the growth of the pencil sharpeners market in North America.

Global Pencil Sharpeners Market - Vendor Insights

The global pencil sharpeners market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. Vendors compete on factors such as brand, price, innovation, and quality. They are investing significantly in building the infrastructure suitable for manufacturing pencil sharpeners and emphasizing on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including –

ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers pencil sharpeners under its Swingline brand.

Baumgartens - The company offers pencil sharpeners such as single-hole pencil sharpeners and two holes metal pencil sharpeners.

Deli Group Co. Ltd - The company offers pencil sharpeners such as Deli E0524 and Deli E0525.

Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft - The company offers pencil sharpeners such as Castell 9000 and Grip 2001.

The pencil sharpeners market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this pencil sharpeners market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the pencil sharpeners market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the pencil sharpeners market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pencil sharpeners market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pencil sharpeners market vendors

Pencil Sharpeners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 227.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Acme United Corp., Baumgartens, Deli Group Co. Ltd, Evergreen Art Supply, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, FACTIS S.A., Fun Express LLC, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Maped, Newell Brands Inc., Officemate LLC, SDI Group, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG, and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Manual sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electric sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Battery sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

10.4 Baumgartens

10.5 Deli Group Co. Ltd

10.6 Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft

10.7 Fun Express LLC

10.8 Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Newell Brands Inc.

10.10 Officemate LLC

10.11 STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG

10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

