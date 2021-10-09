U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,103.95
    +113.28 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Pender Growth Fund Announces Completion of Purchase of GreenSpace Brands Debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pender Growth Fund Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Growth Fund Inc. (TSXV: PTF) (“Pender Growth Fund” or the “Company”) announces today that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and closed the previously announced acquisition of approximately $1M in debt of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (TSXV: JTR) (“GreenSpace”).

See the Company’s October 5, 2021 press release at the following link for additional details regarding the transaction: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/05/2308880/0/en/Pender-Growth-Fund-Announces-Purchase-of-GreenSpace-Brands-Debt.html

About Pender Growth Fund Inc.
Pender Growth Fund Inc. is an investment company with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique investments; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF”.

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com.

For further information, please contact:
Tony Rautava
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
(604) 653-9625
Toll Free: (866) 377-4743
trautava@penderfund.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws). Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “objective”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions; they are not guarantees and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including any changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be as accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Fights After Jobs Blow; Tesla Falls As Elon Musk Moves HQ; Moderna Dips On Vaccine Halt

    The Dow Jones was fighting after a weak jobs report. Tesla stock fell after Elon Musk moved its HQ. Moderna stock dipped amid a vaccine pause.

  • Sundial Growers stock rises, ChemoCentryx soars as Home Depot & Lowe's shares slip

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) Insiders Keep Selling their Stock

    ContextLogic Inc ( NASDAQ:WISH ) has been on a downwards spiral after the IPO. The stock has lost some 64% in the last 6 months, and many investors are left wondering if the company has a viable business for the future. Today, we are going to evaluate what insiders have been doing in the months since the IPO, and get a proxy measure as to how they see the company's future.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) are trading higher following China's Golden Week holiday. Also, reports suggest that data showed services activity in China returned to positive levels. Alibaba and several other Chinese stocks also traded higher in yesterday's session amid a Beijing comment that its diplomat Yang Jiechi's meeting with White House National Security Adviser Sullivan was constructive. The company's stock has increased by appr

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before Dogecoin

    Square has a booming cryptocurrency segment, which makes it a great alternative for wavering Dogecoin bulls.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Friday Morning

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped today, jumping 3.7% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT after the hydrogen fuel cell stock received an analyst upgrade. Barclays upgraded its rating on Plug Power stock while keeping its price target unchanged at $27 a share. Barclays is betting on Oct. 14, Plug Power analyst day, to ignite momentum in the stock.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Have Been Paying Dividends for a Combined 467 Years

    Dividend stocks can offer investors recurring income and stability over the long term. One way investors can gauge the safety of a dividend is by looking at how long the company has been making regular payments. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) have each been paying dividends annually for more than a century and could be excellent options for income investors.

  • Why Stratasys Shares Jumped 13.3% This Week

    Shares of 3D printing company Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) jumped an impressive 13.3% in the first four trading days of the week, in part due to an important acquisition. Stratasys agreed to acquire the 55% of Xaar 3D it didn't already own in order to accelerate growth in production-scale 3D printing. Earlier this year, Stratasys launched the first 3D printer based on Xaar's powder-based SAF technology, which is now running at Stratasys Direct Manufacturing and some beta customers.