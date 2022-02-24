U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,184.24
    -41.26 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,525.26
    -606.50 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,042.63
    +5.15 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.94
    -6.15 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.40
    +4.30 (+4.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.40
    +13.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.16 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    -0.0164 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9440
    -0.0330 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3339
    -0.0204 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4700
    +0.4900 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,057.36
    -2,580.30 (-6.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    818.94
    +25.81 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.01
    -291.17 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Pender Growth Fund Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX Venture 50

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pender Growth Fund Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CPLFF
  • BILD.V
  • TNTLF
  • PNDDF
Pender Growth Fund Inc.
Pender Growth Fund Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company” or “PTF”) (TSXV: PTF) is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2022 TSX Venture 50. The ranking is made up of top performing companies across five sectors, with PTF placing in the diversified industries sector based on three equally weighted criteria assessed during 2021: Share price, trading volume and market capitalization. This is the second time the Company has been included in the TSX Venture 50.

TSX Venture 50 – Pender Growth Fund Inc. Profile Video:
https://vimeo.com/marketonemediagroup/review/673313190/be8ca619f0

David Barr, CEO of PTF said, “It is an honour to be included in the TSX Venture 50. We are also investors in TSX Venture listed companies and several of our holdings have been recognized with this same award over the years. It is because of the continued success of these companies that we have been recognized today so I would like to thank the management teams of our portfolio companies for helping us get here.”

2021 was an exciting year for the companies within the PTF portfolio. Three private holdings went public: Tantalus Systems Holdings Inc. (TSX: GRID), BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD), and Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) which achieved unicorn status with its IPO at over a $1 billion valuation. The Company was also pleased to see private technology companies from its portfolio close on successful M&A transactions, which included: One45 Software Inc. (Altus Assessments Inc.), Redlen Technologies Inc. (Canon Inc.), and Teradici Corp. (HP Inc.).

During the past year, the Company also completed the acquisition of the majority of the shares of Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd., a BC-based venture capital fund that was subsequently renamed Pender Private Investments Inc.

The Company saw share price appreciation in 2021 from $4.35 on December 31, 2020 to $18.00 a year later. Reporting Net Asset Value per share1 of the Company increased through the year as a result of its portfolio’s performance, from $6.07 on December 31, 2020 to $24.62 a year later.

For the full TSX Venture 50 ranking, methodology and video profiles of the TSX Venture 50 companies visit: tsx.com/venture50.

About Pender Growth Fund Inc.
Pender Growth Fund Inc is an investment firm. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The firm invests in public and private companies based primarily in Canada and the U.S., principally in the technology sector. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF” and posts its Reporting NAV on its website, generally within five business days of each month end.

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com.

For further information, please contact:
Tony Rautava
Corporate Secretary
Pender Growth Fund Inc.
(604) 653-9625
Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 “Reporting NAV per share” is a non-IFRS measure that the Company uses as a key indicator to evaluate the performance and condition of our business. It represents PTF’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share including the proportionate share of the NAV of Pender Private Investments Inc. (“PPI”). The calculation of Reporting NAV uses two financial measures that are individually recognized under IFRS, assets and liabilities, and adjusts them to include PTF’s proportionate ownership share of PPI’s NAV. PTF acquired its share of PPI’s portfolio at a discount of 43.5% to fair value. Under IFRS, the gain on this acquisition at a discount, is treated as a deferred gain and total shareholders’ equity per share for financial reporting purposes excludes this deferred gain and the deferred gain will be recognized to the extent that it arises from a change in a factor (including time) that market participants would take into account when pricing the investment. The calculation of Reporting NAV does not include potential future taxes associated with unrealized capital gains and from time to time it may reflect valuation discounts that are more conservative than those permitted under IFRS. We believe that Reporting NAV is a useful indicator of the value and condition of our business. Reporting NAV is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. Please refer to the Company’s AIF for more information.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s decreased portfolio risk and future investment opportunities. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions; they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's annual information form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia, Apple, and Fastly Stocks Are All Falling Today

    The stock market was reeling today as Russia began a widespread invasion of Ukraine. Conflict in Europe is sending oil prices surging and has caused a panic among many investors, some of whom are selling their shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY).

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Moderna is ‘clawing back market share’ from Pfizer, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Analyst Hartaj Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Moderna.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Swallow your fear and prepare for a ‘relief rally,’ says analyst, as Russia invasion in Ukraine sparks stock-market maelstrom

    There's plenty of investor fear out there these days, but here's what investors are getting wrong about it, and how they can make it work for them, says U.S. investment analyst at eToro, Callie Cox.

  • Why I'm Pounding the Table for Meta Platforms

    It looks like it's time to be greedy when others are fearful with the world's largest social media company

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Anglo American more than triples annual payout with $6.2bn in dividends

    Global mining company Anglo American posted record full year earnings of $20.6bn (£15.3bn) and more than tripled its annual payout to shareholders, as soaring commodity prices boosted profits.

  • Ken Griffin’s Citadel Is Pulling Back Most of Its $2 Billion Melvin Capital Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel is pulling back most of its $2 billion investment in Melvin Capital Management.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesCitadel funds and firm partners asked for $5

  • Global markets shaken as Russia attacks Ukraine, U.S. dollar spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how markets around the world are reacting to Russia further invading Ukraine.

  • Minutes after Russia invaded Ukraine, these crypto ‘safe havens’ tanked

    But one traditional asset shined.

  • Is it Worth it to Invest in ROKU?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • SoFi: Technisys Deal Makes Strategic Sense, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has set its sights on becoming the the "Amazon Web Services of Fintech." On Tuesday, the company announced a development which could move it closer to that goal. The company said it is acquiring multi-product core banking platform Technisys. The all-stock deal will cost $1.1 billion and will provide Technisys shareholders with 84 million shares of SoFi stock (resulting in 10% dilution, so in the near-term will likely impact profit). The deal should close in 2Q22. So, wha

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

    Thus far, 2022 has not been kind to technology investors. The S&P 500 index has slumped 9.7% year to date, the Nasdaq Composite index's level has slid 14.5% across the stretch, and many growth-dependent tech stocks have suffered even bigger pullbacks. The market has fallen out of love with growth-dependent technology stocks, and Unity (NYSE: U) has been caught up in the shift.

  • FuboTV’s Subscribers Hit a Record. The Stock Is Falling Anyway.

    The New York-based streaming platform said it closed out the year with a record 1.13 million total paid subscribers.