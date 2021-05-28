U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.00
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,599.00
    +162.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,692.25
    +26.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.80
    +9.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.17
    +0.32 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.70
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.88
    -0.07 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    -0.62 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4195
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8510
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,429.55
    -420.02 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.15
    -3.14 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,153.88
    +604.87 (+2.12%)
     

Pender Growth Fund Provides Financial Highlights and Company Updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pender Growth Fund Inc.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company”) today announced its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

  • Net income was $137,400 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (March 31, 2020 – Net loss ($953,642) as a result of positive investment performance in the quarter.

  • Net income per Share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.02 (March 31, 2020 – Net loss ($0.12)).

  • Net assets per Class C common share (“Share”) were $6.13 as at March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - $6.11).

  • The Company’s net assets were $46.8 million as at March 31, 2021, a decrease from December 31, 2020 ($47.3 million) resulting from share repurchases under the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) that was renewed on February 11, 2021and partially offset by positive investment performance during the quarter.

  • Shares outstanding were 7,628,429, a decrease from December 31, 2020 (7,740,129) that was the result of share repurchases under the Company’s NCIB.

  • Management Expense Ratio (“MER”) was 3.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, down from 3.55% over the same period in the prior period, primarily due to the fact that the increase in the average value of Net Assets was proportionately larger than the increase in expenses.

  • At March 31, 2021, the Company had a 30.0% weighting in private companies and a 59.2% weighting in publicly-listed companies, with 10.8% cash on hand and other assets less liabilities.

PERFORMANCE
(based on Net asset value per Share*)

3 Month

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

Since
Inception

Class C

1.0%

50.3%

11.4%

27.1%

18.0%

*It should be noted that total shareholders’ equity per share which is calculated using IFRS for financial reporting purposes may be different from the monthly reported net asset value per share.

Portfolio Highlights

During the period we continued to be active in public markets where we saw what we believed to be strong opportunities both in longer-term compounders and potentially shorter-term close the discount situations. With the continued strength in small cap markets, we have been decreasing some positions and continue to work on new opportunities to deploy capital at attractive rates of return.

As always, this quarter we worked closely with our private portfolio companies and certain of our public portfolio companies. We are pleased to see private technology companies from within our portfolio having the opportunity to go public.

On February 11, 2021, the Company launched a new NCIB, under which the Company may purchase a maximum of 700,866 shares, or 10% of the Company’s public float on launch date, in the year ending February 11, 2022. During the period we continued to acquire shares of the Company in the market under our NCIB because we believe the shares are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value.

We believe that the Company is particularly well-positioned today to pursue its investment objectives in the context of current market volatility and valuations in micro and small cap stocks in North America.

We encourage you to refer to the Company’s MD&A and quarterly unaudited financial statements for the March 31, 2021 and the annual audited financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2020 and other disclosures available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com for additional information.

On April 6, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. (“WOF”) under of a plan of arrangement, subject to certain terms and conditions (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was approved by the shareholders on May 18, 2021 and approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on May 25, 2021. Subject to certain customary closing conditions, the Transaction is anticipated to close on or about May 28, 2021.

About the Company
The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF”.

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s decreased portfolio risk and future investment opportunities and completion of the Transaction with WOF. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions; they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's annual information form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Tony Rautava PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (604) 653-9625 Toll Free: (866) 377-4743


Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Weak PayPal Pump Leaves Market Mostly Flat With BTC at $38K, ETH $2.7K

    Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility has been dropping the past two days. So has gold's.

  • Stocks Rise as Strong Data Rekindle Value Rotation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound rallied after solid data spurred a decline in pandemic darlings such as technology companies. Treasuries retreated.Industrial, financial and commodity shares led gains in the S&P 500. The Russell 2000 of small caps outperformed major equity benchmarks, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped. A news report that President Joe Biden will unveil a budget that would see federal spending jump to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year also helped sentiment. In late trading, Salesforce.com Inc., the top maker of cloud-based customer relations software, jumped on a strong profit forecast.Equities headed toward their fourth straight monthly rally as prospects for an economic rebound tempered inflation worries. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she sees the burst in prices as temporary, though likely to last through the end of 2021. Data showed jobless claims dropped to a fresh pandemic low, while orders for business equipment climbed more than forecast. Pending home sales fell, but analysts highlighted underlying buyer interest that could translate into a pickup in contract signings.“We’re seeing that kind of economic data underscore what we keep calling the recovery trade -- a move back into cyclical and defensive stocks, companies that are poised to do better with a reopening of the economy,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments. “Value has a much stronger path for gains going forward.”Some corporate highlights:Reddit favorite AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. hit a record $13 billion in market value.Boeing Co. climbed as Airbus SE’s ambitious output goal spurred optimism for a recovery in global aviation.Nvidia Corp. gave a bullish estimate on demand for chips used in gaming PCs, data centers and cryptocurrency mining.The Russell 2000 has lost ground to the Nasdaq 100 this quarter, but it has valuation on its side. The forward price-earnings spread between the small-cap and tech-heavy gauges has narrowed to below the five-year average. And while the Russell 2000 value/growth ratio has ebbed in the latter half of May, the relative strength of value suggests that small-cap stocks can continue to be big beneficiaries of the reopening recovery.For more market commentary, see the MLIV blog.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2198The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.4203The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 109.79 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.60%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.17%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $67 a barrelGold futures fell 0.2% to $1,901 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The two new Exxon board members poised to shake up insular culture

    HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The first Exxon Mobil directors not appointed by the company include an executive versed in renewable fuels and a "prudent" risk taker and disrupter poised to challenge the oil company's ways, said people familiar with his career. Activists pressing Exxon to cut spending, boost returns and prepare for a lower-carbon future got a victory on Wednesday when shareholders elected Gregory Goff, a 64-year-old former top executive at Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor, and former Neste Oyj executive Kaisa Hietala. Goff and Hietala will be two voices among a 12-person board that has had six directors handpicked by Exxon's current chief executive Darren Woods.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Up By 8% Today

    The stock is trying to settle above the $14 level.

  • Canadian Banks Signal Covid All-Clear Earlier Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s biggest banks are signaling that financial issues from the Covid-19 crisis are largely in the rear-view mirror in North America -- and earlier than analysts had expected.After a year of stockpiling record amounts of capital to protect against a wave of loan defaults, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank -- the country’s two largest banks -- reversed course last quarter. Toronto-Dominion on Thursday reported a surprise C$377 million ($312 million) release of provisions for credit losses for its fiscal second quarter, while Royal Bank released C$96 million. Analysts had projected both lenders would continue setting aside capital to absorb potentially soured loans.With vaccination campaigns putting economic reopenings in reach in Canada and the U.S., strong housing markets fueling mortgage lending, and surging equity markets supporting capital-markets and wealth-management businesses, Toronto-Dominion and Royal Bank are asserting they have more than enough capital to handle any bumps along the road to recovery.Even after reporting smaller set-asides than analysts expected in the fiscal first quarter, bank executives still struck a cautious tone on their preparations for potential credit losses, leading many analysts to expect reserve releases wouldn’t begin until the second half of the year.“They definitely are a lot more positive than they were three months ago,” Paul Gulberg, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s a combination of vaccines and a stronger economy -- not just in the U.S. and Canada -- but an improving economy globally.”While the reserve releases were the banks’ first in data going back to 2012, key measures of capital on hand for Royal Bank and Toronto-Dominion continued to rise. Royal Bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 12.8% in the three months through April from 12.5% in the first quarter. Toronto-Dominion’s CET1 rose to 14.2% from 13.6%.Those rising measures may put pressure on Canada’s bank regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, to allow the country’s banks to resume share buybacks and dividend increases. The U.S. Federal Reserve allowed American banks to resume buybacks last year.“OSFI should be looking into it,” Gulberg said. “Dividend increases, which have been locked for over a year, and some buybacks could bring capital ratios back to more normal, more palatable levels for the banks.”The comeback from the pandemic made its way to banks’ bottom lines. At Royal Bank, net income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion in the second quarter. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share, topping analysts’ C$2.51 average estimate. Toronto-Dominion’s net income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled C$2.04 a share, beating analysts’ C$1.76 estimate.The rebound in earnings is a big part of why Toronto-Dominion was able to release some of its provisions, and progress on vaccine rollouts and healthy economic-growth forecasts leave the bank poised for continued strong performance in the U.S. and Canada, Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said.‘Very Encouraged’“We’re very encouraged by those developments in Canada, and some of the announcements that are coming out of the various provinces about what the next three to four months will look like,” Ahmed said in an interview.While the high level of deposits that have built up over the past year present challenges for growth in credit-card balances and commercial loans, a number of factors are lining up that could overcome those headwinds, Royal Bank Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger said.“You have strong GDP growth, strong customer demand, building confidence levels and also a desire to work through some of the global supply-chain issues and potentially build inventory where many places have no inventory,” Bolger said in a phone interview. “Those should be constructive for overall loan growth.”Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported second-quarter results Thursday. Its net income quadrupled to C$1.65 billion, and adjusted profit was C$3.59 a share, higher than the C$3 average estimate. CIBC shares rose as much as in 3.6% in Toronto trading, its biggest intraday gain since November. Royal Bank advanced 1.4% as of 3:22 p.m., and Toronto-Dominion slipped 2.1%.CIBC’s results were driven by gains in its Canadian banking franchise, with increases in mortgages and deposits. CFO Hratch Panossian said revitalizing the Canadian consumer business has been the No. 1 priority for the bank.“There has been lots of management attention, investment and focus that has gone into that,” he said in an interview. “We’re pleased to see some of that paying dividends.”(Updates with CFOs’ comments in 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Airline recovery 'not a foregone conclusion': ratings firm CEO

    Improving passenger traffic is helping U.S. airlines regain financial stability but the CEO of risk assessment firm RapidRatings warns they carriers are still suffering dramatically from the pandemic slowdown in their business.

  • Nvidia Recovers Premarket As Q1 Update Points To Supply Chain Issues

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Consensus Day 3, Recapped: The Battle Over Electronic Money

    The future of CBDCs, stablecoins and untethered cryptocurrencies was all up for grabs on an action-packed day at CoinDesk's flagship event.

  • Coinbase CFO maintains bullish Q2 guidance: 'Momentum that we are seeing is continuing'

    Coinbase is still primed to meat its financial targets in the second quarter despite the pullback inn crypto prices. Yahoo Finance Live chats with Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas.

  • Exxon Mobil shareholder vote a ‘watershed’ moment for climate change

    Shareholders of Exxon Mobil handed America’s largest oil company its first defeat, electing two of four candidates activist investors nominated to its board.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • ECB Expected to Keep Its Higher Bond-Buying Pace Through Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is increasingly expected by economists and investors to extend the elevated pace of its emergency bond-buying at its next meeting, despite a likely economic rebound.HSBC Holdings Plc, UBS Group AG and ABN Amro Bank NV are among those who expect the Governing Council to prolong current stimulus settings on June 10. Economists surveyed before the previous meeting said purchases would probably be scaled back next quarter.The predictions come after days of top officials pushing back against the idea that they’re ready to slow buying. With more-hawkish colleagues relatively quiet on the matter, the scene is set for yet more ultra-loose policy.“This tilts the likelihood to a continuation of the ‘significantly’ faster purchase pace into the third quarter, even if the decision may still be close in June and require some element of compromise,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Greg Fuzesi said in a report.Investors have picked up on the mood change. German 10-year yields have fallen 10 basis points since climbing to a two-year high last week, suggesting the prospects for a slowdown in the ECB’s program have been pared.The pandemic purchases were ramped up in March when the U.S. rebound was fueling a global rise in borrowing costs while the euro zone was in a double-dip recession. Buying is now averaging close to 20 billion euros a week compared with 14 billion euros a week at the start of the year.Sunnier TimesThe ECB will unveil new economic projections that should confirm a brighter outlook as vaccinations pick up. Surveys have shown optimism high, with companies raising output and price pressures mounting.Yet Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said this week he sees no justification for slowing purchases -- arguing there’s no evidence inflation pressures will be sustained -- and President Christine Lagarde said last week it’s “far too early” to discuss plans for removing stimulus.French Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the idea of slowing purchases in the third quarter is “purely speculative.” His German counterpart Jens Weidmann, typically one of the more hawkish council members, opted not to discuss current policy in a speech on Thursday. Austria’s Robert Holzmann said buying will be determined by market conditions.Yields in the euro area have continued to rise from their March levels, and the ECB warned in its latest financial stability review that further upward surprises in U.S. inflation could lead to serious spillover risks.“It would seem too early to start to reduce the pace of purchases,” HSBC economist Fabio Balboni said in a note to clients, citing “the recovery still in its early phases, inflation below target, and countries having recently increased their fiscal deficit estimates.”Constructive AmbiguityOne factor policy makers will need to consider is thinner summer liquidity. That may force it to slow buying temporarily -- as has happened before with other programs -- but it also complicates communication. Some economists reckon the ECB will opt for vaguer language.Katharina Utermoehl at Allianz SE said a commitment to slow purchases could lead to a situation where an unexpected rise in bond yields would require a rapid policy shift. Instead, “constructive ambiguity” would see the ECB refocus on the pandemic program’s flexibility.“I don’t think the ECB will make a concrete commitment,” said Birgit Henseler, an economist at DZ Bank AG. “If yields continue to rise, the ECB may buy more. But if the recent consolidation of yields continues, we may only see purchases of 60 to 70 billion euros per month.”The central bank will “stay on the side of caution and signal ongoing accommodation,” UBS economist Reinhard Cluse said in a report. “Continued purchases at an elevated pace would also support the ECB’s aim to maintain ‘favorable financing conditions’ amid the recent rise in European yields and spreads, and the euro.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Gold Wavers Near Four-Month High With Central Banks in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold traded little changed near a four-month high as investors weighed higher bond yields and signs of slightly more hawkish tones from central bank officials.Ten-year Treasury yields gained as much as 3% after earlier losses, hurting demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. Central banks are starting to tip toe away from emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following New Zealand and Canada in flagging a potential rate increase. The Federal Reserve‘s Randal Quarles said it will be important in coming months to begin discussing plans to reduce bond purchases if the economy stays strong.The central bank comments come as gold has rallied amid signs of rising inflation and a potentially uneven economic recovery. The metal has surged about 7% this month, bringing its 14-day relative strength index to levels that some analysts said signaled it may be due for a pullback.“Gold fell below the key $1,900 mark on Wednesday and remains on the defensive right now,” Ed Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, said in a note. “Some profit taking was due given that gold’s RSI reading is still at a relatively overbought reading.”Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $1,895.08 an ounce by 1:22 p.m. in New York. Prices climbed to $1,912.76 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8. Gold futures for August delivery fell 0.3% to settle at $1,898.50 an ounce on the Comex.Silver and platinum declined, while palladium advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Bets: Redditors Scoop Up More AMC as Buy List Grows

    The Reddit crowd is on a roll and from the looks of it, they are not slowing down anytime soon.