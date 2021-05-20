U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,163.75
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,106.00
    +78.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,531.25
    +44.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.50
    +6.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.95
    -0.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.50
    -7.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.24 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2235
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    -0.0490 (-2.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.67
    -1.51 (-6.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4188
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8290
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,038.01
    +3,081.26 (+8.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.46
    +76.25 (+7.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.79
    +69.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,265.52
    +167.27 (+0.60%)
     

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders of Pender US All Cap Equity Fund

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
·3 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”), the Manager of the Pender US All Cap Equity Fund (the “Fund”), announces that, at the special meeting of unitholders of the Fund (the “Unitholders”) held on May 20, 2021, the following proposed changes to the fundamental investment objectives of the Fund were approved by Unitholders of the Fund:

Current Fundamental Investment Objectives

New Fundamental Investment Objectives

The primary objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the long-term. The Fund also aims to provide moderate income to its unitholders, while being sufficiently diversified to mitigate volatility. The Fund will invest primarily in US securities but may also invest in Canadian and foreign securities.

The primary objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the long-term. The Fund will invest primarily in securities listed on North American stock exchanges but may also invest in foreign and other securities.

The Fund’s new investment objectives are expected to be implemented by Pender, as Manager of the Fund, on or about June 29, 2021. Upon such implementation, the following additional changes are expected to be made to the Fund:

  • Name Change: The name of the Fund will be changed to “Pender Global Focused Fund”.

  • Change in Investment Strategies: Certain associated amendments will be made to the Fund’s investment strategies in order to implement the new investment objectives of the Fund.

Additional information regarding the change in investment objectives, and other associated changes as described above, is provided in the Fund’s management information circular dated April 23, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage our suite of niche investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. For more information on Pender and for standard performance information on our funds, please visit www.penderfund.com or www.fondspender.com.

Information in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing and implementation of the new investment objectives of the Fund and the corresponding name change and change in investment strategies. By their very nature statements that constitute forward-looking information are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Pender’s control. Although forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management of Pender believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Any forward-looking information in this news release is provided as at the date of this news release, based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date of this news release. Pender undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

CONTACT: Please read important disclosures at www.penderfund.com/disclaimer. For further information please contact: Melanie Moore Vice President of Marketing Toll Free: 1-866-377-4743 mmoore@penderfund.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank: 'The value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking'

    Analysts are piling on bitcoin as it plunges, noting headwinds and issues that might stunt its increased adoption.

  • The Rich Are Hiding a LOT of Income, Treasury Says

    Wealthy taxpayers are likely hiding half or more of their non-wage income from the IRS, the U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday as part of a new report detailing the Biden administration’s plans to raise an additional $700 billion in revenues through stepped-up tax enforcement. The increased tax collections are a key component of President Joe Biden’s plan to pay for his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which would boost federal spending over 10 years on a host of social welfare programs, including public education, health care, child care, paid leave and nutrition assistance. Minding the tax gap: The Treasury estimates that the tax gap — the difference between taxes that are owed and the amount that is actually collected — amounted to nearly $600 billion in 2019. In the absence of any changes in policy, that gap will total roughly $7 trillion over the next decade, representing 15% of all taxes owed. “These unpaid taxes come at a cost to American households and compliant taxpayers as policymakers choose rising deficits, lower spending on necessary priorities, or further tax increases to compensate for the lost revenue,” the report says. The largest contributor to the tax gap is connected to what the Treasury calls “less visible sources of income” — the billions of dollars that flow through “opaque income sources that accrue disproportionately to higher earners,” such as business partnerships and rental properties. Unlike most labor income, which is reported directly to the IRS and is very hard to avoid paying taxes on, less visible income is easy to hide. The Treasury estimates that only about 45% of all such income gets reported and taxed, leaving the other 55% to flow into owners’ pockets tax-free. Closing the gap: In keeping with Biden’s proposals, the report lays out four ways to close the tax gap: rebuilding the IRS, which has seen its budget cut by 20% over the last decade, at a cost of $80 billion over 10 years; requiring financial institutions to report all income flows directly to the IRS; providing modern technology for the IRS to replace systems that date back to the 1960s; and tighter regulation of tax preparers, with more substantial penalties for those who cheat. According to an analysis by the Treasury Office of Tax Analysis, those measures could bring in an additional $700 billion over the next 10 years — an estimate the report says is on the conservative side. Some of the measures will take time to implement and produce fruit, so the revenues will increase over time, with estimates rising to $1.6 billion over the second decade. But will the scorekeepers agree? While the Biden administration says it can raise huge sums through better enforcement of the tax code — and some experts have suggested that the Biden analysis is indeed conservative — other analysts have their doubts. “I don’t see any way they get to $700 billion, honestly,” former Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, now president of the conservative American Action Forum, told Bloomberg. “They should be thrilled to get to $200-250 billion.” The official Congressional Budget Office estimate could prove critical. While the CBO provided no comment on the new Treasury report, experts say that the agency is unlikely to produce numbers as large as Biden’s if and when it analyzes the president’s proposal. Lower revenue estimates would further complicate an already difficult path for Biden’s plans, making it that much harder to build support among lawmakers looking to avoid passing another deficit-financed spending package. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Ghosn gets $6 million bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal battles involving one of the best known figures in the auto industry, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV (NMBV), where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But the district court in Amsterdam sided with the car companies, stating that Ghosn did not have a valid employment agreement with the joint venture, as it lacked the required consent of the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi.

  • UPDATE 4-Canada to tighten mortgage lending rules as central bank frets over housing market

    Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. The country's financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%.

  • WeWork Lost $2.1 Billion on Closings, Neumann Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork lost $2.06 billion in the first quarter, overwhelmed by effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a settlement with the ousted co-founder Adam Neumann, according to a person familiar with the financials.The mounting loss was due largely to a variety of one-time costs, which also include office closings and other restructuring, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. The settlement with Neumann resulted in a non-cash writedown of nearly $500 million, the person said.The quarterly loss was almost four times larger than it was in the same period a year ago, according to the Financial Times, which reported the details earlier Thursday. A representative for WeWork didn’t immediately have a comment, and a spokesman for Neumann declined to comment.Neumann resigned in 2019 after a plan to take the company public imploded. SoftBank Group Corp. bailed out the business and clashed with Neumann in court over an unfulfilled stock transaction. They agreed to settle in February.Under a new chief executive officer, Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork is refocusing on its core business of renting office space and is seeking to shed costs. The adjusted loss before interest, tax and other expenses narrowed from the fourth quarter to $446 million, the person said.The pandemic was tough on WeWork’s business, but executives have said the company is well-positioned for a post-outbreak economy. Marcelo Claure, WeWork’s executive chairman, said at a Bloomberg conference this week that customer demand now exceeds pre-pandemic levels. Customers have committed $1.9 billion in future sales, the person familiar with the financial details said.After its failed attempt at an initial public offering, WeWork plans to try again this year by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, BowX Acquisition Corp. WeWork had liquid assets of $2.2 billion in the first quarter and is expected to have $3 billion when its merger closes sometime in the third quarter, the person said.(Updates with response from Neumann spokesman in the third paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • With mortgage rates on the rise again, waiting to refinance can be costly

    Rates have gone back up to 3% and are likely to keep climbing as the economy recovers.

  • How to maximize your windfall if you sell your house and start renting

    If you're willing to downsize your space, you could supersize your cash flow.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough -WTO chief

    Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday. South Africa and India have urged fellow WTO members to waive IP rights on vaccines to boost production. Poorer countries that make up half the world's population have received just 17% of doses, a situation the World Health Organization head has labelled "vaccine apartheid".

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures flat as Wall Street tries to overcome inflation fears

    Wall Street is trying to strike a balance between optimism over the recovery, and the encroachment of higher prices on the economy.

  • Health care in America 'is completely out of whack' as millions face medical debt collections

    According to Credit Karma data provided to Yahoo Finance, roughly 21 million Americans holding $46 billion of their medical debt as of April 2021 face collections — meaning that a third-party debt collector is trying to obtain the money owed.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street rallies after jobless claims; Oatly jumps in debut

    Equities are struggling to catch a break as soaring prices remain at the center of the market's attention.

  • U.S. Proposes $242 Million in Penalties for Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The top U.S. energy regulator has proposed forcing three power traders, all veterans of JPMorgan Chase & Co., to pay a total of $242 million for allegedly manipulating an obscure of corner of the country’s largest electricity market.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accused GreenHat Energy LLC and its owners of placing bets on potential grid bottlenecks, known as the financial transmission rights market, that sent false price signals, according to statement Thursday. The wagers cost utilities and other traders in the PJM Interconnection market more than $179 million in losses.“Today’s order offers another reminder that the Commission has a solemn responsibility to investigate and penalize participants that engage in market manipulation,” FERC Chairman Richard Glick said Thursday during a FERC meeting.Also Read: Ex-JPMorgan Traders Lost Millions on Bad Bets in Power MarketThe move comes after the number of FERC probes into wrongdoing in energy markets fell to a record low last year under the Trump Administration. Glick has made it a priority to step up investigation since he was appointed to lead the agency by the Biden Administration earlier this year.FERC proposed civil penalties totaling $179 million to GreenHat and fines of $25 million each to two of its owners: John Bartholomew and Kevin Ziegenhorn. The agency also proposed ordering them to surrender nearly $13.1 million in profits.A third GreenHat owner, Andrew Kittell, died in January. His estate is being asked to respond to the allegations. The parties have 30 days to respond.GreenHat started placing the bets in auctions held by PJM Interconnection LLC, which operates the country’s largest power market, in 2015 and kept building positions into 2018. The company kept placing the bets even as other market participants flagged PJM about the risk before it defaulted on a $1.2 million payment in June 2018 and those losses have ballooned 150 times. At the time of the default, GreenHat had less than $560,000 in collateral on deposit with the grid operator.GreenHat rigged the auctions by using inside information about sell offers made by a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc to design its own bids to buy those same transmission rights from the energy giant, the commission said Thursday. The three owners of the firm had realized “their enormous portfolio” was not expected to be profitable overall, but some of the FTRs did gain value after GreenHat bought them. GreenHat then sold these “winners” in four deals to third parties for a total of $13.1 million.“This alleged scheme is an example of a type of fraud in which perpetrators acquire assets with no intent to pay for them, and then try to turn the assets into immediate cash for themselves,” FERC said in the FERC statement.Shell didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment, nor did lawyers representing Bartholomew and Ziegenhorn. Lawyers representing Kittell’s estate declined to comment.This default by a small, new trader was the largest any U.S. grid had experienced of any kind, until the freeze that struck Texas in February left the state’s power market facing a nearly $3 billion shortfall. GreenHat’s default forced the previous PJM chief executive out. PJM also hired a new chief risk officer reporting to the board and sparked a review of credit policies across grids.Market participants have already been charged $180.5 million for GreenHat’s bad bets when factoring related costs and those losses will continue to widen until the last positions are liquidated this month, according to the market monitor’s most recent report.FERC’s enforcement team has been investigating GreenHat’s trading behavior since at least 2018, bringing fresh scrutiny on trading activity by Kittell and Bartholomew just a few years after they were part of a team investigated at JPMorgan, according to filings. In 2013, the bank settled a case alleging its traders manipulated the California power market for a record $410 million fine at the time.FERC Commissioner James Danly concurred with the GreenHat order, calling in light of the massive default, in the monthly meeting. “It’s necessary for the commission to make an official pronouncement on whether or not there was manipulation.”(Updates with reference to GreenHat using Shell’s data in the eighth paragraph. An earlier version corrected the story to say that the penalties are proposed.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WeWork reports quarterly loss of nearly $2.1 billion ahead of public listing

    WeWork said its business was recovering as more people returned to offices due to easing of COVID-19 curbs, after work-from-home arrangements last year weighed heavily on the company by reducing occupancy and increasing operating costs. WeWork in March agreed to go public through a merger with BowX Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that valued it at $9 billion. The company, whose attempt at an initial public offering in 2019 spectacularly imploded due to investor concerns over its business model and co-founder Adam Neumann's management style, said first-quarter revenue nearly halved to $598 million from a year ago.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Strengthens into Close Over $63.79, Weakens Under $63.02

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil market into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $63.79 and $63.02.