PenderFund Capital Management Ltd Welcomes New President

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
·2 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that Carlo Desierto has joined the company as President.

Carlo has nearly 20 years of experience in the investment industry globally. Prior to joining Pender, he was Managing Director at Manulife Investment Management Private Markets where he played a leading role in expanding Manulife’s Private Markets franchise globally. Previously, he was at Manulife Investments where he was responsible for the investment strategy supporting its Canadian insurance products focused on long duration alternative assets, including real estate, infrastructure and private equity and credit.

Before joining Manulife, Carlo spent five years in London, England. He worked at HSBC Asset Management before moving to a boutique family office. As Chief Operating Officer he oversaw the firm’s expansion within Europe, which included broadening the firm’s investment capabilities and opening additional offices in Zurich and Moscow. He started his career at RBC in Canada.

The position of President was previously held by David Barr, who remains Chief Executive Officer. David will be able to focus more fully on his portfolio management responsibilities, leaving Carlo to oversee business growth and corporate strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome Carlo, who brings incredible depth and breadth of experience, to Pender,” said David. “Our plans are centered around accelerating our growth in private equity and institutional asset management, and Carlo will be leading the strategy in these mission critical areas.”

“This is an exciting time to be joining Pender,” said Carlo. “I am thrilled to become part of such a fast-growing company and its talented team. I look forward to leading the firm through its next phase of growth.”

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit www.penderfund.com.

Please read important disclosures at www.penderfund.com/disclaimer.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore
Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
mmoore@penderfund.com
(604) 688-1511
Toll Free: (866) 377-4743


