Pending expansion and a sick dog: Here's why East Peoria pet treat boutique has closed

Bear hangs out at Bear's Bites headquarters, a large garage space in East Peoria filled with refrigerators, freezers, grinders and freeze-drying machines.

EAST PEORIA – Though it may seem like a contraction, the closing of Bear’s Bites Boutique is really the result of a pending expansion.

Company founder Samm Hutchison is in the middle of negotiating a big national contract. Located at the company’s East Peoria manufacturing facility, the boutique was in Peoria Heights until February.

“Bear’s Bites is in its next phase of taking that leap to go probably double the size of where I’m at right now,” said Hutchison. “I’m looking to buy a building and probably 100,000 to 150,000 dollars of equipment.”

The boutique was a separate business where Hutchinson sold natural treatments and other items for pets along with Bear’s Bites food and treats. Much of that merchandise will still be available locally at other shops around town, said Hutchison, who is working on an updated list of shops for the Bear’s Bites Facebook page.

Hutchison, who makes all the company’s products in addition to managing the business, has recently been dealing with another time consuming issue: Bear, the company mascot and a beloved family pet, is ill.

"He has heart disease. He was just diagnosed,” said Hutchison. “We take him to UW Medicine for cardiology because there’s not one (dog cardiologist) here locally. When they have open appointments, that’s when we go.”

Sets of molds used to make Bear's Bites dog treats sit in a tray at the Bear's Bites headquarters in East Peoria.

Hutchison’s love for dogs led to the creation of Bear’s Bites. She dove into the world of animal nutrition after discovering that her dog, Sarge, was allergic to ingredients in commercial dog food. About five years ago she launched the business. The concept was simple: Dehydrate high quality all natural ingredients like beef liver and sweet potatoes to make a nutritious treat devoid of preservatives and fillers.

Hutchison started the business with a tabletop dehydrator, but upgraded to larger industrial dehydrators when her treats were picked up by the retailer Camping World. Today, Bear’s Bites is housed in a garage unit in East Peoria equipped not only with dehydrators, but also freeze-dryers for softer treats and pet foods, one of the newer additions to the Bear’s Bites line of products.

“Freeze dried actually holds more nutrients than dehydrated does,” said Hutchison, who became certified as an animal nutritionist two years ago.

Hutchison’s goal has always been to help people and the animals they love. Not only does she do that by creating high quality treats and foods, but also through philanthropic efforts.

“Our business has helped us launch a foundation to help people with major medical bills for their pets,” said Hutchison. “We are in this to help people and their animals.”

