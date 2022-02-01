U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Pendo Announces Acquisition of Mind the Product, the World's Largest Community of Product Managers

·3 min read

Acquisition Adds Content, Conferences and Training to Complement Most Complete Platform for Product-Led Companies

RALEIGH, N.C. and LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, a company that provides software that makes software better, today announced it has acquired Mind the Product, a product management community which provides content, training and conferences that serve a global audience of more than 300,000 product managers, designers and developers.

"This is a tremendous day for our community of product managers around the world," said James Mayes, CEO and co-founder of Mind the Product. "By joining Pendo, we can execute on today's mission and think even bigger about how we will support, educate and train product teams in the future."

Mind the Product began as a passion project for its founders in 2010. As technology startups emerged around London, with product managers playing a leading role in those companies, the team hosted its first meetup, dubbed ProductTank, in the back of a local pub. Word spread as technology ecosystems emerged in other cities too, and the group responded by partnering with local organizers to host ProductTanks around the globe. Now with a full-time team of nearly 20, all of whom will join Pendo, the London-based company provides a series of global conferences, custom product training and workshops, a popular blog and newsletter, and a subscription offering with more than 3,000 members. It also supports ProductTank meetups in more than 200 global cities and oversees the largest Slack community for product people.

Pendo intends to keep the Mind the Product team in place to manage its conferences, content, events, and meetups, and to continue its vendor-neutral workshops and training. The acquisition supports Pendo's goal to provide the most complete platform for product-led companies — Pendo's software products paired with content, training and community enable companies to become product led.

"Pendo has always made it part of our mission to elevate the craft of product management and to help product managers be better at what they do," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "We're really excited to join forces with some of our earliest influencers, and offer substantially more education and resources to the global product management community for years to come."

Mind the Product is Pendo's third international acquisition in five years. In 2017, Pendo acquired Insert, a mobile app engagement solution based in Israel, and in 2019, it acquired Receptive Software Limited, a UK-based product demand intelligence platform. Pendo has scaled its international operations to more than 160 people, adding nearly 100 employees in the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan and Australia in 2021. Those teams support more than 300 customers in EMEA regions and 60 customers across Asia. Mind the Product adds to the company's global footprint both through headcount and reach.

To become a Mind the Product member, or learn about upcoming events, visit mindtheproduct.com.

About Pendo
Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Pendo customers include the world's leading software companies and digital enterprises, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Founded in 2013 in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, Pendo is backed by Battery Ventures, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital, Sapphire Ventures and B Capital Group. Through its Mind the Product and customer communities, sponsored events and podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pendo-announces-acquisition-of-mind-the-product-the-worlds-largest-community-of-product-managers-301472598.html

SOURCE Pendo

