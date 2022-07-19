U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,925.14
    +94.29 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,726.11
    +653.50 (+2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,673.63
    +313.58 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.35
    +57.94 (+3.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.16
    +1.56 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.17 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0232
    +0.0082 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0210
    +0.0610 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1991
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2300
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,349.19
    +1,442.77 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.59
    +30.75 (+6.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Pendry Residences West Hollywood by Montage Hotels & Resorts Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Record Setting $21.5 Million Penthouse

·4 min read

This is the highest price condominium sale in Los Angeles for 2022 following two record-breaking sales in 2021

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendry Residences West Hollywood recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with over $100 Million in sales, including the sale of a one-of-a-kind Penthouse, setting the record for the highest priced LA condo sale in 2022, and the fourth highest in the history of the LA condo market. The property already broke several records in 2021, setting leading price per square foot records on two sales.

Pendry Residences West Hollywood Garden Level View
Pendry Residences West Hollywood Garden Level View

$21.5 Million Penthouse Sale: Spanning the entire 10th floor, this Penthouse is a design-ready home boasting 6,301 square feet of interior space, an expansive 2,782-square-foot, wrap-around private outdoor terrace, and panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, downtown LA, and the cityscape.

"Pendry Residences West Hollywood is the culmination of a collaborative vision to bring together a unique luxury residential community and an unmatched collection of amenities and personalized services to create fully-serviced living," says Tina Necrason, Executive Vice President, Residential at Montage International. "Since opening last Summer, Pendry Residences West Hollywood has quickly become one of the most desirable addresses in Los Angeles. The sale of the design-ready Penthouse within the first year of opening is a true testament to the appeal of this luxury offering, legendary Montage service, and location on West Hollywood's iconic Sunset Boulevard."

Featuring contemporary design by EYRC Architects and Martin Brudnizki, along Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive, Pendry Residences West Hollywood is a collection of only 40 private Residences with expansive indoor-outdoor areas that live like single family homes showcasing breathtaking vistas of the city. Owners enjoy exclusive access to hotel and resident-only amenities including a rooftop pool, wine-tasting room, landscaped gardens, lounge, fitness facility and private entry and elevators, along with personalized service by Montage Hotels & Resorts. In addition, owners also have privileged access to all hotel amenities, The Sunrose music venue, Spa Pendry, and several restaurants by acclaimed chef Wolfgang Puck including membership to The Britely social club. Situated in a secluded enclave adjacent to the hotel, the Residences feature generous floorplans—ranging from 2,900 to 6,000 square feet—flowing seamlessly to large private verandas. Select Residences include incomparable landscaped terraces of up to 3,400 square feet with private pools, spas, and outdoor kitchens. Available Residences range from $5 Million to $16 Million.

Developed by AECOM Capital and Combined Properties, Pendry West Hollywood provides both guests and residential owners immediate access to West Hollywood's premier high-end dining, shopping and nightlife hotspots.

For more information on Pendry Residences West Hollywood by Montage Hotels & Resorts, visit https://pendryresidencesweho.com/.

About Pendry West Hollywood
Pendry West Hollywood marks the third Pendry Hotels & Resorts property in the new luxury hotel brand's portfolio. Located at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive in the heart of the iconic Sunset Strip, Pendry West Hollywood features 149 luxury guestrooms and 40 Pendry Residences by Montage Hotels & Resorts. Guests and residence owners will have exclusive access to hotel amenities, including multiple food and beverage concepts driven by world-renowned Chef Wolfgang Puck, including Merois, the hotel's signature open-air restaurant, and Ospero, a relaxed street-side café featuring neighborhood-friendly favorites. The hotel also includes a rooftop pool and bar, a multi-purpose live entertainment venue, a screening room, bowling alley, Spa Pendry and state-of-the-art fitness center, a private membership club, as well as a curated art collection. Pendry Residences West Hollywood by Montage Hotels & Resorts, the first Pendry Residences to open, is a collection of private homes offering a truly unique ownership experience.

Developed by AECOM Capital and Combined Properties, Pendry West Hollywood provides both guests and residence owners immediate access to West Hollywood's premier high-end dining, shopping and nightlife hotspots. For more information, follow @pendrywesthollywood or visit http://www.pendry.com/west-hollywood.

About Pendry Residences
Pendry Residences is a bespoke collection of private, whole ownership residential offerings at select Pendry Hotels & Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service. Created for cultured and discerning homeowners, each residential offering infuses a unique perspective on contemporary style that blends with the arts and local community. The Pendry Residences portfolio includes: West Hollywood, California and Park City, Utah. Projects under development include: Natirar, New Jersey; La Quinta, California; and Tampa, Florida. For additional information on residential opportunities, please visit https://www.pendry.com/residences/.

Brand Contact:
Kacey Bruno, Vice President, Communications
(949) 715-6117
kacey.bruno@montage.com 

Media Contact:
Jackie Jordan, Vice President, Quinn PR
(212) 868-1900 x406
pendryweho@quinn.pr

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pendry-residences-west-hollywood-by-montage-hotels--resorts-celebrates-one-year-anniversary-with-record-setting-21-5-million-penthouse-301589454.html

SOURCE Pendry Residences West Hollywood

Recommended Stories

  • What the CDC Decision Means for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruisers

    The CDC has dropped its voluntary program to monitor cruise ships. Does that mean covid-testing requirements and vaccine mandates will be dropped?

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Purchase and a Kind Gesture

    The cruise line has generally taken a bigger is better approach, but that's not what it's doing here.

  • Carnival Sets New Covid Rules and Royal Caribbean Cancels Sailings

    Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Lines have remained nimble during the pandemic. Neither Royal Caribbean nor Carnival controls its own fate. Now, Carnival has had to revise its covid rules on certain sailings and Royal Caribbean has canceled plans for one of its ships in Europe next summer.

  • Marriott Vacations to Get New CEO as Timeshare Sector Faces Higher Hurdles

    Marriott Vacations Worldwide‘s current president, John Geller, will become CEO of the timeshare giant on January 1, 2023, succeeding Stephen Weisz, who’s retiring. Geller will be taking the helm at a time when the company may see how well timeshare sales perform during economically turbulent times. Geller has been the company’s president since 2021 and […]

  • The Highest Paid Hotel CEOs

    Rob Goldstein, CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., was last year’s best-paid public hotel company CEO. Goldstein’s compensation was $31 million. Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, was the second-best compensated hotel CEO in 2021. He earned $24 million in total compensation. Goldstein and Hoplamazian led the CEO pay tables during […]

  • More Airlines Are Losing Luggage. AirTags and Tile Trackers Can Help.

    As the global airline industry struggles to meet surging demand, people are taking luggage tracking into their own hands.

  • Four Seasons Hotel opens in Downtown Minneapolis

    The newest high-rise in Minneapolis’ skyline is a hotel brand known for luxury. The Four Seasons Hotel is open for business and it offers some incredible amenities like a new spacious restaurant from Chef Gavin Kaysen and the rooftop Riva Terrace that’s open to the public. On the fourth floor, several special events spaces and a spa that offers farm-to-face care. They refer to it as nourishment through nature. You don’t need to be a hotel guest to use the spa. The hotel is located at Hennepin Ave. and Third St. South.

  • Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 aircraft

    Delta is ordering 100 737 Max 10 airplanes, the largest of the line produced by Boeing, potentially giving the manufacturer additional momentum after a troubled rollout of its most advanced aircraft. Delta has an option to purchase 30 more of the aircraft as the airline looks to keep up with surging travel demand. Boeing has struggled to keep up with its European rival Airbus after a pair of 737 Max aircraft crashed in a short span of time, killing 346 passengers and crew members.

  • Ministry of Supply Creates Travel Capsule for Boom Supersonic

    The aeronautics firm is developing a plane that will fly twice as fast as any in the market now.

  • Qantas rearranges some London Heathrow departures amid passenger caps

    Qantas Airways Ltd has rearranged its flight schedule from London's Heathrow Airport amid the hub's move to cap passenger capacity and limit disruption, a spokesperson for the Australian carrier said on Monday. "We have two flights a day to London and we want to preserve them at all costs given people's travel plans are at stake," the Qantas spokesperson said. Bringing forward the London-Singapore departure on Tuesday will result in an 11-hour layover in Singapore before the plane continues on to Sydney, during which time Qantas will provide accommodation for passengers.

  • 6 Parents Share Their Budget Secrets for Fighting Inflation

    Across the United States, families are feeling the impact of inflation. Now at a 40-year high, rising costs are forcing families to cut expenses everywhere they are able, from grocery store trips to...

  • The World's Most Powerful Passports have the Least Travel Freedom

    Passport holders with the greatest global access are currently the most restricted and reluctant to enjoy their travel freedom, according to the latest results from the Henley Passport Index, which is based on exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Japan holds the number one spot on the index — the original ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their can access without a prior visa — with a record-high visa-free

  • Cost of living crisis: 12 top tips to save money during the summer holiday

    Exploring the great outdoors is a free and easy way to entertain the family.

  • We Spent a Week Driving Through Provence on the Ultimate French Road Trip

    Covid rules are now highly relaxed both sides of La Manche.

  • Travel smart with these life-saving travel hacks

    Traveling just got easier with these ultra-convenient products available on Amazon. You won't want to head out to the airport until you check these out.

  • Don't forget to take this with you on your next beach trip

    Make the most out of your next beach trip this summer with this easy-to-carry comfy blanket.

  • 'Slasher' airlines' low wages led to travel chaos, says Heathrow boss

    The chairman of Heathrow has launched a searing attack on “slasher” airlines for failing to attract enough baggage handlers at the airport by paying higher wages.

  • Tom Cruise delights Royal Air Force with appearance at Gloucestershire airshow

    ‘We’ve got a new wingman...’

  • Some Travelers Are Getting Paid Thousands to Give Up Their Plane Seats

    Eight travelers onboard an overbooked Delta flight from Grand Rapids, Mich. to Minneapolis, Minn. walked away $10,000 richer after they were asked to give up their seats in late June. Disruptions in air travel are nothing new, but the amount of money airlines have offered impacted passengers has skyrocketed this year. By law, the compensation rate typically varies between $775 and $1,550 depending on the price of the traveler’s ticket and length of the delay, though some airlines are choosing to go well beyond these baseline figures to avoid PR nightmares.