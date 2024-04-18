Penelec seeks rate increase that would boost monthly electric bill by almost $20

Penelec is hoping customers are prepared to cough up an extra $20 a month to cover the cost of keeping the lights on.

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania, which includes Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power, has requested a review of basic electrical rates by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

A Penelec emergency equipment repair crew works at a manhole on the corner of West 12th and Sassafras streets in response to an underground electrical fire in 2022.

Proposed rate hikes, which would affect more than 2 million Pennsylvania customers, are designed to improve service reliability by upgrading distribution grid equipment and to provide ongoing tree trimming. FirstEnergy also plans to convert about 85,000 company-owned streetlights to energy-efficient LED streetlights.

The rate hikes being requested are slightly different for each of the four FirstEnergy utilities.

Penelec has requested an annual increase of $132 million. If approved, the total bill for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month would increase 9.8% or $19.79 for a new monthly total bill of $220.75.

What's the timing?

According to a FirstEnergy news release, if the PUC approves, higher rates would take effect on June 1.

But that's not going to happen, at least not on that schedule.

As it does in all rate cases, Public Utility Commissioners will vote to formally suspend the rate increase sometime within 60 days of the rate request being filed, said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, spokesman for the PUC.

That formal suspension triggers a seven-month process during which an administrative law judge will be assigned to review the request, conduct public hearings and collect evidence.

"It (the rate increase) will be suspended before June and it won't go into effect," Hagen-Frederiksen said. "That will not happen until the end of this year or early next year."

PUC will seek input

In the meantime, he said, hearings will be scheduled and Penelec customers will be given the opportunity to testify.

"What I can say right now is stay turned," he said.

