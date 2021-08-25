U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Penetration Testing Market by Offering, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Penetration Testing Market by Offering, Application Area (Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Network Infrastructure, Social Engineering, Cloud), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global penetration testing market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The major factors fueling the penetration testing market include increasing stringent regulations and compliances mandating regular penetration testing practices, increasing sophistication of cyberattacks resulting in financial and reputational losses for organizations, and increased internet penetration and use of smartphones resulting in a surge in mobile-based business-critical applications to boost the growth of penetration testing market across the globe during the forecast period.

Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) is a platform-driven security pen testing solution that harnesses the power of a selectively sourced global talent pool offering creative findings and actionable results. It adds collaborative technology to traditional penetration testing models that drive workflow efficiencies. The services identify and safely exploit vulnerabilities affecting computer networks, systems, applications, and websites so that any weaknesses discovered can be addressed to mitigate the risk of suffering a malicious attack. In penetration testing services, a pen-testing professional monitors or examines the system and provides proof of concept for each finding on a more granular level, and sometimes the professional services can also provide an actionable remediation plan.

In application area segment, web application to have the highest market share during the forecast period

With an increase in the use of web applications, the process of doing business has changed along with the way of sharing and accessing data. Because of this, malicious attackers get an opportunity to intrude into the system. Therefore, web application pen testing has become important to defend the application and network. Web Application Penetration Testing is done by simulating unauthorized attacks internally or externally to get access to sensitive data. This process helps end-users in finding out the possibility for a hacker to access the data from the internet, checking out the security of their email servers, and securing the web hosting site and server. Furthermore, the outcomes of web application penetration testing help identify and mitigate the security weaknesses in web applications and other components, such as source code, back-end network, and database associated with application penetration testing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Penetration Testing Market
4.2 Market, by Offering, 2021
4.3 Market, by Application Area, 2021
4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2021
4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2021
4.6 Penetration Testing Market, by Vertical, 2021
4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Compliances Mandating Regular Penetration Testing Practices
5.2.1.2 Increasing Sophistication of Cyberattacks Resulting in Financial and Reputational Losses for Organizations
5.2.1.3 Increased Internet Penetration and Use of Smartphones Resulting in Surge in Mobile-Based Business-Critical Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Costs Involved in Conducting Penetration Tests
5.2.2.2 Insider Threats
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Trends of Penetration Testing-As-A-Service (Ptaas) and Remote Working Security Assessments
5.2.3.2 Integration of Technologies Such as Ai and Ml in Penetration Testing
5.2.3.3 Increasing Digitalization Initiatives Across Verticals by Governments and Enterprises
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Security Analysts for Carrying Out Penetration Tests
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Value Chain
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Pricing Model of Market Players, 2020-2021
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Market: Top Trends
5.7.1.1 AI and Ml
5.7.1.2 User Behavior Analytics
5.7.1.3 Cloud Security
5.8 Use Cases
5.9 Revenue Shift: Yc/Ycc Shift for Penetration Testing Market
5.10 Patents Analysis
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Implications

6 Penetration Testing Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Market, by Offering: Drivers
6.1.2 Market, by Offering: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Market for Solutions: Drivers
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market for Services: Drivers

7 Penetration Testing Market, by Application Area
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Web Applications
7.2.1 Market for Web Applications: Drivers
7.2.2 Market for Web Applications: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 Mobile Applications
7.3.1 Penetration Testing Market for Mobile Applications: Drivers
7.3.2 Market for Mobile Applications: COVID-19 Impact
7.4 Network Infrastructure
7.4.1 Market for Network Infrastructure: Drivers
7.4.2 Market for Network Infrastructure: COVID-19 Impact
7.5 Social Engineering
7.5.1 Market for Social Engineering: Drivers
7.5.2 Market for Social Engineering: COVID-19 Impact
7.6 Cloud
7.6.1 Market for Cloud: Drivers
7.6.2 Market for Cloud: COVID-19 Impact
7.7 Others

8 Penetration Testing Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud-Based
8.2.1 Market for Cloud-Based: Drivers
8.2.2 Market for Cloud: COVID-19 Impact
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 Market for On-Premises: Drivers
8.3.2 Market for On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

9 Penetration Testing Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Market for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Drivers
9.2.2 Market for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Market for Large Organizations: Drivers
9.3.2 Market for Large Organizations: COVID-19 Impact

10 Penetration Testing Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Market for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Drivers
10.2.2 Market for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact
10.3 Healthcare
10.3.1 Market for Healthcare: Drivers
10.3.2 Market for Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact
10.4 IT and ITES
10.4.1 Market for IT and ITES: Drivers
10.4.2 Market for IT and ITES: COVID-19 Impact
10.5 Telecom
10.5.1 Market for Telecom: Drivers
10.5.2 Market for Telecom: COVID-19 Impact
10.6 Retail and E-Commerce
10.6.1 Penetration Testing Market for Retail and E-Commerce: Drivers
10.6.2 Market for Retail and E-Commerce: COVID-19 Impact
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Market for Manufacturing: Drivers
10.7.2 Market for Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact
10.8 Education
10.8.1 Market for Education: Drivers
10.8.2 Market for Education: COVID-19 Impact
10.9 Others

11 Penetration Testing Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players
12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.6 Ranking of Key Players in Market, 2020
12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Definition and Methodology
12.7.2 Star
12.7.3 Pervasive
12.7.4 Emerging Leader
12.7.5 Participant
12.8 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.9 Business Strategy Excellence
12.10 Product Launches and Enhancements
12.11 Deals
12.12 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
12.12.1 Progressive Company
12.12.2 Responsive Company
12.12.3 Dynamic Company
12.12.4 Starting Block
12.13 Right to Win

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Major Players
13.2.1 Rapid 7
13.2.2 Fireeye
13.2.3 Micro FocUS
13.2.4 IBM
13.2.5 Secureworks
13.2.6 Sciencesoft
13.2.7 Acunetix
13.2.8 Netsparker
13.2.9 Veracode
13.2.10 Core Security
13.2.11 Hackerone
13.2.12 Immuniweb
13.2.13 Raxis
13.2.14 Coalfire Labs
13.2.15 Rhino Security Labs
13.2.16 Checkmarx
13.2.17 Port Swigger
13.2.18 Indium Software
13.2.19 Netraguard
13.2.20 Offensive Security
13.2.21 Vumetric Cybersecurity
13.3 Startup Players
13.3.1 Cyberhunter Solutions
13.3.2 Intruder
13.3.3 Breachlock
13.3.4 Probely
13.3.5 Isecurion
13.3.6 Redbot Security

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5newu

