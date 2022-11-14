U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

Penetration Testing Market Worth $4.05 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·10 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Redding, California, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, Penetration Testing Market by Offering, Position, Type, Method (Black Box Testing, White Box Testing), Visibility (Covert Pen Testing, Automated Pen Testing), and End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029, the penetration testing market is expected to reach $4.05 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5381
The growth of this market is driven by a surge in the need to identify cybersecurity threats and risks across enterprise networks, adherence to regulatory compliance and laws for the implementation of penetration testing solutions and services, and the growing demand for web application firewalls. However, the high turnaround time and cost may restrain the implementation of penetration testing technologies.

In addition, the rising demand for cloud computing solutions among SMEs, the growing need for PTaaS and security assessment, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of penetration testing technology in the medical field/imaging, the increasing initiatives by governments for digitalization in penetration testing, and the rising number of data centers are expected to offer significant opportunities for growth of this market. The lack of skilled professionals is a major challenge to the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Penetration Testing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global economy. Lockdowns, movement restrictions, and social distancing norms were implemented across several countries, negatively affecting multiple industries, including the penetration testing market. Uncertainty regarding the duration of lockdowns made it difficult for the key market players to anticipate the recovery of the global penetration testing market. Penetration testing providers were under immense pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries worldwide shifted their focus to security solutions, leading to various growth opportunities for the players operating in the penetration testing market.

The increase in remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a growth in the use of cloud solutions and, subsequently, increased attacks on mobile devices and remote working systems. For instance, according to the 2021 Mobile Security Report by Check Point Research, in 2020, 97% of organizations faced mobile threats that used multiple attack vectors. Penetration testing providers plan to move forward and capitalize on the lucrative market growth opportunities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Several leading companies are growing rapidly through strategies such as product launches, product enhancements, partnerships, and collaborations.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5381

The global penetration market is segmented by offering (solutions and services), position/location (external network and internal network), method/depth (black box testing, white box testing, and gray box testing), visibility (overt pen testing, convert pen testing, and automated pen testing), organization size (large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises), end user (BFSI, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, education, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, media & entertainment, transport & logistics, automotive, government & public sector, and other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the markets at regional and country levels.

Based on offering, the global penetration testing market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2022, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global penetration testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to various enterprises that rapidly accept it for its flexible, affordable, easy, and scalable features. Additionally, it provides the highest level of data security and reliability. Furthermore, the increasing use of internet services, collaboration among antivirus providers and technology manufacturers such as mobile and computer, and internet banking and e-commerce transaction fuel the need for solutions. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on position/location, the global penetration testing market is segmented into external network and internal network. In 2022, the external network segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global penetration testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to identifying security exposures and vulnerabilities before hacking, ensuring compliance with security standards and regulations, and rising demand for a faster and cheaper network. However, the internal network segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on method/depth, the global penetration testing market is segmented into black box testing, white box testing, and gray box testing. In 2022, the gray box testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global penetration testing market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for efficiency and accuracy of testing in organizations, a surge in the number of aspects in web applications, and the growing need to test domains based on necessity. However, the white box segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on test type, the global penetration testing market is segmented into infrastructure or network testing, application testing, wireless (Wi-Fi) testing, configuration/build review testing, social engineering, and other test types. In 2022, the infrastructure or network testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global penetration testing market. The large market of this segment is attributed to the rising need for identifying exposed vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in the network infrastructure such as servers, firewalls, switches, routers, printers, and workstations, rising penetration of integrated security solutions & IP traffic, and increasing demand for better and more intelligent testing solutions that assess unauthorized access and leak of confidential, sensitive or personal information from within the organization. However, the application testing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the global penetration testing market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2022, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global penetration testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the early adopters of advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain that directly impact revenue growth, increasing focus on developing strategic IT initiatives, and consistently deploying state-of-the-art firewall protection solutions to stay ahead of cybercriminals. However, the small and middle-sized enterprises segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Penetration Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/35221593

Based on end user, the global penetration testing market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, education, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, media & entertainment, transport & logistics, automotive, government & public sector, and other end users. In 2022, the BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global penetration testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the large volume of highly sensitive financial data of individuals, governments, and public and private corporations that are highly vulnerable to data breaches and cyberattacks, the rapidly increasing transactions through cloud-based QR/UPI, growing need to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and operations of customer transactions, and the enforcement of regulatory security compliance. However, the healthcare industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global penetration testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the penetration testing market. The growth of this region is attributed to the rise in the number of cyberattacks on networks, especially in private and government companies, a surge in demand for advanced security and vulnerability management solutions in the healthcare industry and increasing investments for R&D process and widespread adoption of the penetration testing technology across various verticals, growing emphasis towards web security & privacy concerns, and rise emergence of disruptive digital technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global penetration market are Rapid7 (U.S.), Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Acunetix (U.K.), ASTRA IT, Inc. (U.S.), ScienceSoft (U.S.), SECURIFY BV (Netherlands), BreachLock Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), SecureWorks, Inc. (U.S.), Netragard (U.S.), Cigniti Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Rhino Security Labs, Inc (U.S.), FireEye (U.S.), Veracode (U.S.), NetSPI LLC. (U.S.), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Coalfire (U.S.), and Software Secured (Canada).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/penetration-testing-market-5381

Scope of the Report:

Penetration Testing Market, by Offering

  • Solutions

    • Encryption & Authentication Flaws

    • Vulnerability Assessment

    • Network Monitoring & Scanning

    • SQL Injection Attacks

    • Threat Identification

    • Security Evaluation

    • Risk & Compliance Management

    • Other Solutions

  • Services

    • Professional Services

    • Managed Services

Penetration Testing Market, by Position/Location

  • External Network

  • Internal Network

Penetration Testing Market, by Method/Depth

  • Black Box Testing

  • White Box Testing

  • Gray Box Testing

Penetration Testing Market, by Test Type

  • Infrastructure or Network Testing

  • Application Testing

    • Web Application

    • Mobile Application

  • Wireless (Wi-Fi) Testing

  • Configuration/Build Review Testing

  • Social Engineering

    • Onsite

    • Remote

  • Other Test Types
    (Cloud Security Testing, Hardware Testing, End-0point/Kiosk PC Testing, and IoT, IoMT & OT Testing)

Penetration Testing Market, by Visibility

  • Overt Pen Testing

  • Convert Pen Testing

  • Automated Pen Testing

Penetration Testing Market, by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Penetration Testing Market, by End User

  • BFSI

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail & E-commerce

  • Education

  • IT & Telecommunication

  • Healthcare

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Transport & Logistics

  • Automotive

  • Government & Public Sector

  • Other End Users
    (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, and Energy & Utility)

Penetration Testing Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • Singapore

    • Malaysia

    • Indonesia

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Russia

    • Netherlands

    • Sweden

    • Rest of Europe

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • UAE

    • Israel

    • Saudi Arabia

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5381
Related Report:

Application Security Market by Component (Software Tools, Services), Type (Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User (Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/application-security-market-5224

Cybersecurity Market by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), Solution (Unified Threat Management, Antimalware, Firewall, Disaster Recovery, Web Filtering, DDS Management, Encryption) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cybersecurity-market-5069

Network Security Firewall Market by Type (Unified Threat Management, Next-generation Firewall), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud) Industry Size (SME, Large Enterprises), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/network-security-firewall-market-5065

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/608/penetration-testing-market-2029

