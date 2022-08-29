U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,044.37
    -13.29 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,189.87
    -93.53 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.97
    -79.74 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.61
    -7.22 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.87
    +3.81 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.00
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.55
    -0.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1702
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7830
    +1.0310 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,124.71
    +94.38 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.12
    +10.24 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

PenFed Credit Union Announces Inaugural Auto Loan Securitization

·2 min read

Securitization leveraged to further strengthen credit union through reduced interest rate risk to balance sheet, increased liquidity and net worth

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced the closing of their inaugural prime auto loan securitization offering PenFed Auto Receivables Owner Trust 2022-A (PAROT 2022-A). The transaction issued $460,292,000 of fixed-rate, amortizing asset-backed notes backed by prime auto loans.

PENFED logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union)
PENFED logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union)

"PenFed is proud to announce our first auto loan securitization," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Entering the securitization market will reduce interest rate risk, increase liquidity and strengthen net worth."

The securitization is a private placement offering, which in the United States is offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A. The asset-backed notes were offered in four senior and three subordinate tranches of notes and rated by S&P and Fitch.

"PenFed is pleased that the auto loan securitization offering was very well received by the market," PenFed Credit Union CFO and EVP, Jill Streit. "We plan to leverage securitization as a tool to further diversify liquidity and funding options, adding additional protections for PenFed members."

PenFed has the second-largest consumer loan portfolio among all credit unions across auto, personal, student, consumer loans and credit cards. PenFed also possesses one of the largest auto loan portfolios among federal credit unions, with originations across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the structuring lead manager of the transaction and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, acted as joint lead manager.

About PenFed Credit Union
Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.8 million members worldwide with $36.6 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-credit-union-announces-inaugural-auto-loan-securitization-301614006.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Recommended Stories

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Novavax (NVAX) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Novavax (NVAX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an […]

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s What a $2 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    For many Americans, retirement advice is limited to encouragement to save more or warnings that they haven’t saved enough. Whether they are decades, years, or months from retirement, it can be hard to imagine the life that 401(k) ultimately buys.

  • 10 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession. If you want to read about some more cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession. The average savings of daily Americans are drying up as the United States economy slows down. […]

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Honda, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion battery plant in U.S., Rivian to start RS1 deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses the latest EV news from Honda, LG Energy, and Rivian.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    This article discusses the top 10 stock picks of Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP at the end of the second quarter. If you are short on time and already know about the fund’s history and recent performance, you can skip and go directly to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Barring Warren […]

  • Is Roku Stock a Buy?

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is not having a good year in 2022. As a result, Roku's stock is down 85% off its highs. Meanwhile, the widespread consumer shift to streaming content instead of watching through a traditional cable connection is a tailwind.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Alibaba, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Tesla and Cigna

    Apple, Alibaba, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Tesla and Cigna are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Geo Group (GEO)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

    Good things could be on the horizon when a stock experiences a golden cross event. How should investors react?

  • Stocks in focus: Chevron outperforms, Tesla falls, Pinduoduo skyrockets

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • Apple iPad faces longest lead time: JPMorgan report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Apple stock performance as well as JP Morgan Chase’s report which found the iPad to have Apple’s longest lead time.

  • Fed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion Portfolio

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s balance-sheet unwind is set to ramp up this week, which means the central bank will finally begin unloading the Treasury bills it started amassing almost three years ago. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR HeadsetSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to En

  • 10 Stocks At Risk From Slowing Chinese Economy

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks at risk from the slowing Chinese economy. If you want to read about some more stocks at risk from the slowing Chinese economy, go directly to 5 Stocks At Risk From Slowing Chinese Economy. The Chinese economy is witnessing a sharp slowdown in growth as the collapse of […]

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

    While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • General Electric Gets Its Power Back

    Just a few years ago, it would almost have been unthinkable to describe General Electric's (NYSE: GE) power business as its best performer, but that's where things stand now. While the other three segments (healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy) have all suffered significantly with supply chain pressures in 2022, GE Power is on track for its full-year guidance. Ongoing performance at GE Power is particularly important for three key reasons, and they all relate to the upcoming breakup of the company.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to invest your $1000 according to Reddit. If you want to see more top stock picks of Redditors for building out a $1,000 portfolio, check out the 5 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit. The frenzy around meme stocks like Bed Bath & […]

  • Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid

    Stocks started slipping recently as investors grasped that the Fed likely won't soon reverse interest-rate hikes.