PenFed Credit Union and EVERFI Host Financial Literacy Event for San Juan High School Students as Part of "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" Program

·4 min read
PenFed continues to invest in the future of Puerto Rico by providing financial education to over 2,200 public and private school students

TYSONS, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union and EVERFI today hosted an interactive learning event focused on improving financial literacy for 11th and 12th grade students at Saint John's School in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The students recently completed the "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" ("Your Money, Your Dreams") program, a scalable digital financial education curriculum provided by PenFed through a strategic partnership with EVERFI, a leading education technology innovator.

PenFed EVP of Operations Jamie Gayton speaks to students at Saint John&#x002019;s School in San Juan, Puerto Rico during the PenFed and EVERFI financial literacy event.
"PenFed believes the best way to serve Puerto Rico is to help the next generation realize its financial goals," said PenFed Executive Vice President of Operations Jamie Gayton. "We remain committed to investing in the development of Puerto Rico's young future leaders and are grateful for the support of EVERFI and Saint John's School as we promote financial literacy and encourage students to create a brighter future for themselves and their communities."

PenFed and EVERFI have had a strategic partnership for the past three years to bring critical financial education technology at no cost to over 2,200 public and private K-12 school students in 23 schools across Puerto Rico. PenFed provides access to EVERFI's proven curriculum teaching them how to make smart financial decisions and achieve success in life. The curriculum teaches students about savings and checking, building and maintaining healthy credit, planning for major purchases, investing and retirement and funding higher education.

Community volunteers, including PenFed financial center managers, participated in a "speed networking" activity with 70 students who recently completed the EVERFI financial education curriculum. During the activity, students had the opportunity to ask PenFed and community volunteers questions as part of small group conversations tying back to the critical skills taught in the curriculum.

The students were joined by Puerto Rico Department of Education Chief Academic Officer Dr. Guillermo Lopez. Junior Achievement of Puerto Rico Chairman of the Board Cristian Hernandez and Executive Director Kaysa Ramos were also in attendance.

Following these activities, PenFed announced two students were awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,250 in recognition of their work throughout the Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño program. Volunteer advisors also met with the St. John's School Investment Club students to participate in a series of financial puzzles.

"It was an honor to learn from and recognize the incredibly talented students and teachers at the Saint John's School. These students will leave high school better prepared to understand the realities of managing their finances and on track for true financial capability," said Ray Martinez, president and co-founder, EVERFI. "PenFed Credit Union and its employees are committed to supporting financial responsibility in all of their communities. Today's event is a perfect example of how our strategic partnership is building greater financial capability with young learners, helping them establish savings accounts, and providing access to college scholarships. Congratulations to the Saint John's School and PenFed Credit Union for helping to change the trajectory of a student's life."

PenFed currently serves members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, Hatillo, Ponce and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed has had a presence on the island for over 15 years and plans to open a Bilingual Service Center in Guaynabo this year.

Since the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, PenFed has invested more than $8 million to open new facilities in Puerto Rico and rebuild the local economy.

About PenFed Credit Union
Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.7 million members worldwide with $32.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About EVERFI, Inc.
EVERFI, a Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) company, is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

PenFed volunteers speak with Saint John&#x002019;s School students during a speed networking activity.
PenFed volunteers speak with Saint John&#x002019;s School students during a speed networking activity.
PENFED logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-credit-union-and-everfi-host-financial-literacy-event-for-san-juan-high-school-students-as-part-of-tu-dinero-tu-sueno-program-301505506.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

