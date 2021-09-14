U.S. markets closed

PenFed Foundation Raises Record $1.2 Million for Veterans and Military Community at 18th Annual Military Heroes Golf Classic

·3 min read

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation joined 280 community and business leaders to raise $1.2 million to support veterans and the military community at the 18th annual Military Heroes Golf Classic on Monday, September 13. This is the most successful fundraising year in the Golf Classic's 18-year history.

PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, Jr. (left) joins golfers at the 18th Annual Military Heroes Golf Classic

"We are thrilled to have broken our fundraising record at the Golf Classic this year and look forward to continuing to support our military heroes who have been on the frontlines and made incredible sacrifices for our nation," said James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO. "We can never fully repay our debt of gratitude to these brave service men and women – but we can provide them with the support and resources they need to help them live the lives they and their families deserve."

The PenFed Foundation has provided over $40 million in financial support to service members, veterans, their families and support networks through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance since its founding in 2001. The PenFed Foundation is a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union with over $28 billion in assets and 2.4 million members.

In March 2020, the PenFed Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program for emergency financial assistance for veterans and service members. The COVID-19 relief program assisted more than 1,117 service members and their families.

"The PenFed Foundation was created to fill the critical gaps that exist when it comes to helping our military heroes and their caregiver heroes at home," said PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, Jr. "We would not be able to accomplish this important mission without the incredible efforts and generosity of our sponsors, donors, and volunteers."

About PenFed Foundation
Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender.

PenFed Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Foundation)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-foundation-raises-record-1-2-million-for-veterans-and-military-community-at-18th-annual-military-heroes-golf-classic-301376873.html

SOURCE PenFed Foundation

