PenFed Foundation Steps Up to Support Families of U.S. Soldiers Rapidly Deployed to Europe Due to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

·2 min read

Foundation Sponsors Rick's Place "Meet Us at the Park" Event for 450 Family Members of Deployed Fort Bragg Soldiers

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, today announced a grant to support Fort Bragg family members impacted by recent rapid deployments to Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The grant will fund the Feb. 26 Meet Us at the Park event at Rick's Place that will provide 450 military family members with an afternoon filled with free fun activities, music and food.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to support our military heroes and their families," said PenFed Credit Union CEO/President and CEO of PenFed Foundation James Schenck. "Whenever our brave men and women in uniform deploy, their loved ones back home are required to make great sacrifices. We stand by these family members and hope the Rick's Place event will provide support, comfort and an opportunity to build meaningful connections and relieve stress."

The private Meet Us at the Park event will take place Saturday, February 26 at Rick's Place, a 50-acre interactive greenspace 5.5 miles from Fort Bragg operated by The Rick Herrema Foundation. The Rick Herrema Foundation, named for U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Rick Herrema, strengthens relationships and builds community for The Military Family through fun, quality activities.

About PenFed Foundation
Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-foundation-steps-up-to-support-families-of-us-soldiers-rapidly-deployed-to-europe-due-to-russia-ukraine-conflict-301490254.html

SOURCE PenFed Foundation

