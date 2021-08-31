Penfund Announces Investment in Arrowhead Engineered Products

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penfund, an independent provider of junior capital to North American middle market companies, announced today the completion of an investment of second lien debt in Arrowhead Engineered Products (“Arrowhead”), a portfolio company of Genstar Capital LLC (“Genstar”). Proceeds from Penfund’s investment were used to support the acquisition of Arrowhead by Genstar.



Headquartered in Blaine, Minnesota, Arrowhead is a specialty supplier and distributor of aftermarket replacement parts for a wide variety of equipment types across the OPE, powersports, agricultural, industrial and automotive industries. The company is a critical supply chain partner to a fragmented supplier and customer base in both North America and Europe and offers over 380,000 SKUs.

“Arrowhead has performed exceptionally well under Riverside and Investcorp’s ownership and we are thrilled to be able to continue to support the company,” stated Adam Breslin, a Partner at Penfund.

Joe Mattina, a Partner at Penfund, added, “Genstar is a sponsor we hold in very high regard and this transaction is an important milestone in a new partnership.”

About Arrowhead Engineered Products

Arrowhead Engineered Products is a leading supplier of non-discretionary, mission-critical, aftermarket replacement parts for a wide variety of motorized vehicles and equipment types. Based in Blaine, Minnesota, Arrowhead has established locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and South America.

Website: www.arrowheadepinc.com

About Penfund

Penfund is a leading provider of junior capital to middle market companies throughout North America. The firm is owned by its management team and is currently investing its most recently established fund, Penfund Capital Fund VI. Penfund manages funds sourced from pension funds, insurance companies, banks, family offices and high-net-worth individuals located in Canada, the United States, the Middle East and Europe. Penfund has invested more than C$3 billion in over 225 companies since its establishment. Assets under management are approximately C$1.5 billion.

Website: www.penfund.com

Penfund Contacts:

Richard Bradlow

Partner

(416) 645-3794

richard@penfund.com

Adam Breslin

Partner

(416) 645-3796

abreslin@penfund.com

Nicole Fich

Partner

(416) 645-3791

nfich@penfund.com

Joe Mattina

Partner

(647) 776-2164

jmattina@penfund.com

Jeremy Thompson

Partner

(416) 645-3790

jthompson@penfund.com















