Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Peninsula Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = US$2.4m ÷ (US$119m - US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Peninsula Energy has an ROCE of 2.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Peninsula Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Peninsula Energy here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Peninsula Energy has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 2.3% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Peninsula Energy has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line On Peninsula Energy's ROCE

To sum it up, Peninsula Energy is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 28% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know more about Peninsula Energy, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

