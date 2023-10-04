Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) shareholders have earned a 27% CAGR over the last three years

While Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In three years the stock price has launched 103% higher: a great result. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Peninsula Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Peninsula Energy saw its revenue grow at 59% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 27% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Peninsula Energy in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.3% in the last year, Peninsula Energy shareholders lost 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Peninsula Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Peninsula Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

